Dothan's Chase Paramore named head football coach of Waldorf University

At the ripe old age of 26, Dothan native Chase Paramore has become a head football coach on the college level.

Paramore, a 2014 graduate of Providence Christian and 2018 graduate of Auburn University, was named Tuesday to lead the Waldorf University football program in Forest City, Iowa, which competes on the NAIA level.

Paramore went to Waldorf in 2022 as offensive coordinator and takes over for Will Finley, who resigned on Monday to avail himself to other coaching opportunities after three years in charge and compiling a 20-10 record.

“I cannot thank Coach Will Finley enough for hiring me as his offensive coordinator,” Paramore said through a university release. “When I met Coach Finley, I knew there was something special about him. He is a fierce competitor and a great leader. I know he will continue to make an impact on and off the field.

“I am excited and blessed to have the opportunity to be the next football coach at Waldorf University. Waldorf is a very special place. My wife Yadira and I love this community and cannot wait to continue to serve our student-athletes.

“Our football program has an excellent foundation and we look forward to continuing to build upon it in the years to come. We look forward to seeing everyone at Bolstorff Field this fall. Go Warriors!”

This past season, the Waldorf offense, under the leadership of Paramore, averaged 43.8 points per game in the first five games. Waldorf posted seven wins for the second consecutive season.

Before arriving at Waldorf, Paramore spent one season at Faulkner University in Montgomery and then three at Southwestern Assemblies of God University (SAGU) in Waxahachie, Texas, before landing at Waldorf.

He becomes the fifth head football coach in Waldorf’s modern history of a four-year institution.

“I am eager to begin a new chapter in the proud history of Waldorf Football under Coach Paramore,” Waldorf director of athletics Chad Gassman said. “Chase brings a level of professionalism, expertise, and enthusiasm that is contagious on campus and exciting for our young men. He earned the opportunity to become a head college football coach, and we are glad that will happen here at Waldorf.”

During his high school playing days, Paramore, who was a long snapper and tight end on the Providence Christian football team, always had an interest in coaching.

“I went to Auburn kind of with the intention in mind of getting an education degree and probably staying around here and being a high school coach in the Wiregrass area,” Paramore said during an interview with the Dothan Eagle in 2021. “Throughout Auburn, any kind of high school that would give me the time of day to come out to spring training or anything I could get to, I would go.”

He also picked the brain of Wiregrass coaching legend Leavy Boutwell, who is a friend of the family.

“I kind of grew up going over to his house talking about coaching and everything,” Paramore said. “I always thought I’d probably end up coaching high school.”

While still at Auburn, Paramore was put in contact with college coaching great Larry Blakeney, who had retired after 24 years in charge at Troy University. Paramore’s uncle, Phil Paramore, worked with Blakeney at Troy as host of the coach’s weekly TV show during the season along with hosting his own sports radio show. He also served as a sports columnist for years with the Dothan Eagle.

“My senior year, uncle Phil got in touch with coach Blakeney, who had moved back to the Auburn area after retiring at Troy, and he ended up living about five minutes from my apartment,” Paramore explained. “I started going over to coach Blakeney’s house talking ball and he started introducing me to different coaches.”

Among those coaches was Shayne Wasden, who took the job of head coach at Faulkner in 2018 after 12 years as an assistant at Troy. At the time, Paramore was doing an internship at Smiths Station High School and would eventually help coach special teams at Faulkner to begin his coaching experience in college.

Paramore will make his head coaching debut when the Warriors welcome in Briar Cliff for the season-opening Community Night on Saturday, August 26.