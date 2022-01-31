Dothan's Dan Tankersley inducted into Montevallo Athletics Hall of Fame

As Discipleship Pastor at Calvary Baptist Church in Dothan, it came natural for Dan Tankersley to link his baseball success with Bible scriptures during his induction speech into the University of Montevallo Athletics Hall of Fame last Friday.
“For me what puts all of this in perspective is 1Timothy 4:8 when Paul tells Timothy that physical training is of some value,” Tankersley said. “I took that and compared that to my baseball career. I trained hard physically and mentally and it was of value because it got me in good shape and led to my success.
“But he (Paul) goes onto say that Godliness is a value both in this life and in the life to come. As I talked about my current trajectory, I still train and still discipline myself, but I guess my focus is not baseball but Godliness.
“I also talked about the comparisons of baseball as a team sport and church is a team sport. God taught me through baseball how to submit to leadership, how to work with a team, how to overcome adversity … all things I’m currently doing right now in my church job.”
Tankersley, a 2003 graduate of Houston Academy, had pretty much put baseball in the past before a phone call in December from a former college teammate, Daniel Furuto, brought his success in the sport back to the forefront.
“As I was about to get off the phone, he was like, ‘One more thing. I want to be the first to congratulate you on being inducted into the hall of fame.’ I was kind of caught off-guard,” Tankersley said, who was sitting in his church office at the time.
“It was a surprise and obviously a big honor. I’m pretty sure the first person I called was my wife (Anna), and of course she was thrilled. We met after all of my baseball days, so for her it’s pretty cool to see me get these kind of honors because she didn’t get to see that part of my life.”
Tankersley and his twin brother, Ben, each signed with Central Alabama Community College following high school. After two years of junior college baseball, both transferred to Auburn, believing their baseball days were over.
“I started kind of missing baseball and Montevallo was still recruiting me, so I decided to transfer and play two more years,” Tankersley said. “My brother was having shoulder troubles, so he decided to stay at Auburn and graduated there.
“My brother and I had never been separate up to that point, so it was kind of a big decision. He had an offer to come play too, but he decided his shoulder wasn’t up to it.”
As a 22-year-old, Tankersley enrolled at Montevallo during the spring of 2006, having missed the fall season the other players had gone through.
“One of the very first games of the spring I was on the bench because I didn’t earn a starting position,” Tankersley said. “I went in to pinch-hit and I think hit a double off the wall. The next game the coach started me at first base and I went 5-for-5 and I think hit a home run or two and started ever since.”
Over the next two years, the first baseman would become one of the best players in school history.
He was named Gulf South Conference East Division Player of the Year in 2007, first team All-GSC in 2006 and 2007, NCAA Division II All-South Region team and GSC All-Academic Team in 2007. In 2010, Tankersley was named to the Gulf South Conference East Division All-Decade Baseball team.
Tankersley also is listed throughout the Montevallo record books. He had the third most doubles in a season (20 in 2007), third most RBIs in a season (70 in 2007), most sacrifice flies in a season (13 in 2007), third most putouts in a game (17 vs. Valdosta and Northwest Missouri State in 2006), most putouts in a season (502 in 2007) and the third most putouts in a career (984 2006-97).
During the ceremony Friday night, Tankersley thanked school officials for the prestigious honor and was proud to have family members, including his wife and three children, in attendance.
“I thanked my family for their support,” Tankersley said. “They made sacrifices my whole life so that I could play the game that I loved. I joked with my stepdad (Stacey Harrison) that all of his batting practice that he threw finally paid off.
“Of course I thanked my twin brother because I always had someone to throw with; always had someone to practice with. I think we sharpened one another.
“I gave a lot of credit to him for helping me develop my skills. I imagine if he had come to Montevallo with me he would have also been in the hall of fame.
“I guess my biggest thanks were obviously to God. I quoted James 1:17 that says every good gift is from above. I said this induction is a gift, the talent that got me here is a gift and every breath I take is a gift.”
