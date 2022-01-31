Dothan's Dan Tankersley inducted into Montevallo Athletics Hall of Fame

“As I was about to get off the phone, he was like, ‘One more thing. I want to be the first to congratulate you on being inducted into the hall of fame.’ I was kind of caught off-guard,” Tankersley said, who was sitting in his church office at the time.

“It was a surprise and obviously a big honor. I’m pretty sure the first person I called was my wife (Anna), and of course she was thrilled. We met after all of my baseball days, so for her it’s pretty cool to see me get these kind of honors because she didn’t get to see that part of my life.”

Tankersley and his twin brother, Ben, each signed with Central Alabama Community College following high school. After two years of junior college baseball, both transferred to Auburn, believing their baseball days were over.

“I started kind of missing baseball and Montevallo was still recruiting me, so I decided to transfer and play two more years,” Tankersley said. “My brother was having shoulder troubles, so he decided to stay at Auburn and graduated there.

“My brother and I had never been separate up to that point, so it was kind of a big decision. He had an offer to come play too, but he decided his shoulder wasn’t up to it.”