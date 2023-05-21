Marcus Jones, the former Enterprise football star who shined during his rookie season with the New England Patriots, was wearing a bright yellow T-shirt with a smiley face on it while visiting with children at Dothan Pediatric Clinic on Friday morning.

While he made plenty of youngsters smile during the week with stops in Troy, Enterprise and Dothan, Jones was just as happy to be back in the community he loves and spending time with children.

“Oh, it’s been great to come back home,” Jones said. “Like I always tell everyone in the other states and everything, I’ll be like, ‘Yeah, we consider our spot the Wiregrass.’ And they’ll say, ‘Wire what?’ I love the community just off the fact there are familiar faces, and if you don’t know someone, you know of someone.

“Being a part of that and being able to come back home and help out is phenomenal. Just going around and letting people know … even kids … that I came from this community and letting them know whatever dreams they end up pursuing, make sure you give 110 percent.”

Before being drafted in the third round by the Patriots in 2022, Jones starred as a defensive back and kick returner for Troy for two seasons before transferring to Houston and doing the same for two more.

Following his senior season at Houston, Jones was the recipient of the Paul Hornung Ward, giving annually to the most versatile player in the country and was also named a first team defensive back nationally by the Associated Press.

Once getting to the pro level, Jones continued to impress. He returned a game-winning punt return for a touchdown for 84 yards with five seconds remaining against the New York Jets, scored on a 48-yard touchdown pass on his first offensive snap in the pros as a receiver against the Buffalo Bills and returned an interception 69 yards for a TD against the Cincinnati Bengals.

In doing those three things, Jones became the first player in 45 years to score on offense, defense and special teams in the same season.

He was asked if of those moments stood out the most to him from his rookie season.

“I wouldn’t say a particular play stands out, it’s just going from my college career and then into the pros … just seeing the unity,” Jones said. “Whenever you go to the league, you start seeing and hanging out with grown men, and you see it from a different point of view of other teammate’s families, and you see how they come to work and everything.”

While Jones, who stands 5-foot-8 and weighs 175 pounds, made the transition from college football to the pros look easy at time – he was named first team All-Pro as a punt returner by the Associated Press – he assures it was plenty challenging.

“I would definitely say it’s an eye-opening experience just off the fact of the size of players – seeing certain people move the way they do,” Jones said. “You’ll see some people 6-7, 300 pounds moving like they are 6-foot, 190.”

Having early success in the NFL is all well and good for Jones, but he wants to also make a difference in communities.

It was during a bowl trip during his second year at Troy that Jones first interacted with children at a hospital in Mobile during a visit there with the team.

“Later on as the years have come, I was like, ‘Man, I definitely want to end up getting a little bit more involved in that and put smiles on kid’s faces … just have a good time with the children … that’s one thing I definitely want to do,” Jones said.

Through his association with the Dothan Pediatric Healthcare Network this past week, Jones set those wheels in motion.

“Also, I talked to Troy Elementary at Camp Butter and Egg and one thing I definitely wanted them to know just off the fact that I’m not the biggest guy in the world, and for sure not the biggest person on the field, but just making sure to control the controllables,” Jones said.

“I live my life by that. I knew I wasn’t going to be the tallest, so I made sure I was going to be fast and quick, you know, doing things that I can control. And just making sure that whatever they’ve got their mind set to, go 110 percent in it.”

He hopes to give of his time in the same sort of way in the Boston area.

“I’m definitely going to get into that and be at the hospitals up there, because they have a lot of stuff up there and the Boston Children’s Hospital is a big thing over there, so I definitely want to get involved with that when I can,” he said.

The words above the smiley face on his T-shirt worn Friday had the words inscribed: Mental Health Matters. It’s something Jones realizes should take precedence in all walks of life, including playing professional football.

“A lot of people think it’s the physical capabilities and physical attributes, but whenever it comes to the game, and just life in general, you have to make sure you’re in the right head space,” Jones said.

“No matter what stage you’re going through in life, mental health is something people tend to overlook and I’m an advocate for mental health, because whenever you are in a good head space, things came become way easier than expected.”

Jones left to go back out of town on Saturday, but hopes to be back in the Wiregrass in the coming months before reporting for summer work with the Patriots.

“We’re trying to get a camp in Enterprise around July 8,” Jones said. “I’m moving around a lot … just working out and staying in shape, and also building connections with different things and trying to get in the community more.”

Jones was glad to be back in familiar surroundings, even if it was just for a short visit.

“It’s been great being able to show up in the community that formed me to the man I am and just help out and see children and put a smile on their face,” Jones said.

Just like the one on his T-shirt.