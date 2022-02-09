Enterprise State sweeps softball doubleheader

Sydney Arnette threw a shutout to lead Enterprise State Community College softball past Bevill State 8-0 on Tuesday.

Enterprise State secured the victory thanks to five runs in the third inning. ESCC batters contributing to the big inning included Bailey Jenkins, Bianca Potts, Sarah Beth Long, and Honor Slayback, all sending runners across the plate with RBIs in the inning.

ESCC tallied five runs in the third inning. Jenkins, Potts, Long, and Slayback powered the big inning with RBIs.

Arnette went six innings, allowing no runs on three hits, striking out seven

Game 2: Enterprise State took the lead late and defeated Bevill State 14-11.

The game was tied at 11 in the bottom of the sixth when Honor Slayback singled on a 1-0 count, scoring one run.

The base paths were crowded in this high-scoring game. Enterprise State collected 15 hits and Bevill State had 15.

Enterprise State tallied seven runs in the third inning. The big inning was thanks to a triple by Theresa Reynolds, a single by Slayback, a groundout by Bailey Jenkins, and an error on a ball put in play by Mckinzi Kent.