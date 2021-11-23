ESCC completes coaching staff for recently-added sports

Howell will begin her duties as volleyball coach and assistant athletics director on Jan. 1. She is currently an upper school Spanish teacher at Houston Academy along with her volleyball duties and will finish out the semester before starting her new job.

She has led the HA volleyball program for the last six years and was named Dothan Eagle Super 12 Coach of the Year in 2020 after reaching the Class 3A state semifinals.

“I wasn’t really looking to go anywhere different, but I had two or three people that I really admire talk to me and say I think this will be a great opportunity for you,” Howell said.

“So I just prayed about it a lot and talked to my husband and we both decided this is a great opportunity for me to be a part of something big here – to give these girls maybe a career-changing opportunity to continue to play and potentially go to a bigger school.”

Howell has an international background as well as coaching ties to the area. She grew up playing volleyball in Brazil before coming to the United States to play at Independence Community College in Kansas and then the University of North Alabama.