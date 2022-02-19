ESCC tops Wallace in Hits for Heroes game

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We fell behind every batter at the beginning of the game and walked a bunch of people,” Sasser continued. “You can’t pitch from behind all the time and you can’t make silly mistakes like dropping routine fly balls if you want to win ball games.”

Caden Slappey’s RBI double to center field was the only hit for the Weevils in their three-run outburst in the second inning. Wallace got back in the game in the bottom of the third when Isaiah Hernandez blasted a two-run homer over the fence in right field.

An RBI single by Caden Turrell in the top of the fourth put the Weevils back up by two runs. But in the bottom half of the inning, Hernandez, who provided all of the scoring for the Govs, connected for an RBI double to center and tied the game at 4-4. The Govs could never could take the lead.

That was it was for Wallace scoring, but the Weevils just kept adding on.

Wallace starting pitcher Clete Hartzog gave up an RBI single to Bryce Stephens in the fifth inning to put Enterprise up 5-4. That was the last batter Hartzog faced. He took the loss.