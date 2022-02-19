ESCC tops Wallace in Hits for Heroes game

The Wallace Govs loaded the bases in the bottom of the first inning but failed to score a single run against Enterprise State, but in the top of the second, the Boll Weevils didn’t make that mistake.They took advantage of the opportunities the Govs gave them.
Enterprise only managed one hit in that inning, but thanks to three walks, a passed ball, and a wild pitch, the Boll Weevils scored three runs. Those three runs were enough to make sure the Weevils never trailed in this contest and they went on to win 8-4 at Northcutt Field on Saturday.
This game was the finale of the kickoff weekend of Hits for Heroes, an event that benefits and highlights veterans.
“This was a fun game,” Enterprise coach Bubba Frichter said. “It was really good to do it in this event with so many fans and playing and supporting our veterans.
“We swung the bats well and we had two guys on the mound (Logan Fleming and Blake Holman) who gave us a chance to win. That hasn’t always been the case.”
Wallace coach Mackey Sasser heaped praise on the opposing team.
“They played well today,” Sasseer said. “They certainly played better than we did. They took advantage of all of our mistakes.
“We fell behind every batter at the beginning of the game and walked a bunch of people,” Sasser continued. “You can’t pitch from behind all the time and you can’t make silly mistakes like dropping routine fly balls if you want to win ball games.”
Caden Slappey’s RBI double to center field was the only hit for the Weevils in their three-run outburst in the second inning. Wallace got back in the game in the bottom of the third when Isaiah Hernandez blasted a two-run homer over the fence in right field.
An RBI single by Caden Turrell in the top of the fourth put the Weevils back up by two runs. But in the bottom half of the inning, Hernandez, who provided all of the scoring for the Govs, connected for an RBI double to center and tied the game at 4-4. The Govs could never could take the lead.
That was it was for Wallace scoring, but the Weevils just kept adding on.
Wallace starting pitcher Clete Hartzog gave up an RBI single to Bryce Stephens in the fifth inning to put Enterprise up 5-4. That was the last batter Hartzog faced. He took the loss.
Enterprise added a run in the sixth on what was one of several crazy plays the Govs experienced. With Carter Duke on first base, McLeod singled to right field. Duke went all the way to third. McLeod never stopped running and attempted to go to second. He was caught in a rundown. While all of that was going on, Duke was able to score from third base.
The top of the ninth was just as crazy. Mac Danford led off with a single for the Weevils. Stephens attempted to just bunt him over to second base, but the throw from third base sailed all the way down the right field line. Danford scored and Stephens ended up on third with a three-base error. Stephens scored the final run on a sacrifice fly by Slappey.
With the win, the Boll Weevils improved to 6-2 on the season and will host Gulf Coast on Tuesday. This is the best start for Enterprise in years.
Wallace falls to 3-6 and will host Northwest Florida State also on Tuesday.