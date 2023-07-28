Former Eufaula and Ole Miss football standout KD Hill was due for another surgery on Friday following a serious automobile accident a week ago yet remains in “great spirits,” according to Eufaula High football coach Jerrel Jernigan.

Hill and his brother were injured in a single-vehicle crash last Friday near Cullman which resulted in the amputation of part of KD’s right leg at the scene.

“I went up Wednesday and talked to him and his mom,” Jernigan said. “Matter of fact, he’s having his last surgery today (Friday), but he’s in great spirits and he’s doing good. They were able to save his kneecap, which is a plus right there.”

A video posted on the Eufaula Tiger Football Facebook site Wednesday showed Hill going down a hospital hallway with a walker.

“He told me to tell everybody that he is doing well and that when he gets done doing the rehab and treatment and therapy and all of that, he plans on training for the Special Olympics,” Jernigan said.

Hill, a five-year player at Ole Miss as a defensive lineman, was named the 2022 Chucky Mullins Courage Award winner prior to the start of last season.

The award honors the late Mullins, a defensive back who had his Ole Miss career come to an end during the 1989 game against Vanderbilt when he was paralyzed after making a tackle. The award is presented annually to an Ole Miss upper-classman defensive player that embodies the spirit of Mullins – courage, leadership, perseverance and determination.

Following his career at Ole Miss, Hill was invited to camp with the New York Jets as a free agent in May. He had recently signed with the Orlando Guardians of the XFL. He compiled 58 total tackles during his career with the Rebels, with four tackles for loss and one sack.