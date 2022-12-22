Eufaula product, former Mississippi State receiver Rara Thomas commits to Georgia

Eufaula product and former Mississippi State wide receiver Rodarius “Rara” Thomas committed to the University of Georgia on Thursday afternoon.

Thomas announced in early December he would be leaving the MSU football program and entering the transfer portal.

On Thursday, he posted on his Twitter account he would be joining defending national champion Georgia.

As a sophomore this past season at Mississippi State, Thomas had 626 yards of receiving to lead the team and was tied for third in receptions with 44 and second in TDs with seven. He went out on a strong note for the Bulldogs with a 22-yard TD catch during a 24-22 win over Ole Miss in the regular season finale on Thanksgiving night.

The strong sophomore year came after a solid freshman season in which he had 18 catches for 252 yards and five touchdowns.

Thomas has two years of eligibility remaining, in addition to a redshirt year if he was to need one.

As a high school standout at Eufaula, Thomas caught 55 passes for 945 yards and 13 touchdowns as a senior.

Coming out of high school, Thomas initially committed to South Carolina, but de-committed when then head coach Will Muschamp was fired and then took the offer from Mississippi State. At the time, Thomas told the Dothan Eagle he wasn’t recruited as a high school player by in-state schools Alabama or Auburn.