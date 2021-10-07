Ex-Daleville star Jalen White soars at Ga. Southern

“With the recruiting process, yeah I did talk to Troy, but they just never threw out the offer,” White said. “It is what it is.”

As a high school senior, White tied the state single-game scoring record with eight touchdowns against Barbour County, each of those scores coming in the first half. He compiled more than 5,000 career rushing yards and was named the AHSAA Class 2A Back of the Year and the Dothan Eagle Super 12 Player of the Year following his final prep season.

Troy head coach Chip Lindsey was certainly interested in White, but decided to go in a different direction deep in the recruiting process.

“I know he went to camp here and was very impressive and had a great high school career right down the road,” Lindsey said this week. “Obviously each year you evaluate recruits and you’re looking at how many running backs you have, commitments and how many you can take and so forth.

“He was definitely a really good player that we were really high on, but when we got the commitment from Kimani (Vidal) who was in the same class with him, we were probably done with that class.

“But I’m very impressed with him. He looks like he’s improved tremendously. He’s a big, physical back and he’ll have a great career there at Georgia Southern.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}