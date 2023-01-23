 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ex-Eufaula star, current University of Georgia receiver Rara Thomas arrested

thomas PHOTO

In this Nov. 5, 2022, file photo, Mississippi State wide receiver Rara Thomas  scores a 33-yard touchdown pass reception against Auburn.

 Rogelio V. Solis

Former Eufaula football star Rodarius “Rara” Thomas, who transferred from Mississippi State to the University of Georgia in December, was arrested early Monday morning on charges of false imprisonment and battery-family violence first offense, according to Athens (Ga.)-Clarke County jail records.

The false imprisonment charge is considered a felony, while the battery-family violence charge is a misdemeanor. Thomas was booked into the jail at 4:04 a.m. No other details were immediately available.

As a sophomore wide receiver this past season at Mississippi State, Thomas had 626 yards of receiving to lead the team and was tied for third in receptions with 44 and second in TDs with seven. The strong sophomore year came after a solid freshman season in which he had 18 catches for 252 yards and five touchdowns.

Thomas has two years of eligibility remaining, in addition to a redshirt year if he was to need one.

As a high school standout at Eufaula, Thomas caught 55 passes for 945 yards and 13 touchdowns as a senior.

