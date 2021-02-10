Ex-Providence Christian, current Pensacola State pitcher David Warren signs with Memphis

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Of course, we didn’t get to meet with the coaches, but it was a big thing being able to go up there and see for myself and for my parents to know where I was going. Whenever I went up there it was just awesome.”

When he ultimately committed to Memphis, Warren felt much more at ease.

“Really and truly through the whole fall with us practicing and scrimmaging against ourselves – I wouldn’t say it was stressful, but I would say it was definitely something that was hanging over my head,” Warren said of making a decision going forward.

“It was a big thing to be able to go ahead and find my next home of where I was going to go after this year. I can really focus on the here and now about what I’m supposed to be doing here at Pensacola and take care of business here.”

Warren was off to a terrific start last season before it was cut short. He had a 5-0 record in seven starts with a 1.02 earned run average.

“I give a lot of props to the coaches down here,” Warren said. “Definitely coming in during the fall last year and being new, I felt like I had to not really prove something, but just kind of show that I can throw here.