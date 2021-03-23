Finally at home, Wallace College Govs down Central Alabama

The biggest story wasn’t that the Wallace Govs won the baseball game on Tuesday afternoon. The big story was the Govs got to play at home for the very first time this year—29 games into the season.

The opponent was the Central Alabama Trojans. It wasn’t much of a game as the Govs easily won 10-2 in this non-conference affair. But where the game was played was a new feeling for Wallace coach Mackey Sasser and his team.

“It means I get to go straight to my truck and drive straight to my house,” Sasser said. “No bus trip, I just get to go home and relax. I will get home at a decent hour.”

As for the game itself, Sasser described it as “a typical midweek game. We got to play a lot of guys and a lot of our pitchers got to see some action.”

And with games like this comes the good and the bad. The good news was the Govs were able to pound out 12 hits in scoring their 10 runs. The team also didn’t make an error. The bad news is, six different Wallace pitchers walked 10 batters.

The most effective was starting pitcher Chase Wilkerson. In just two innings of work, Wilkerson struck out six batters. He also gave up a single and a walk.