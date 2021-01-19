Former Dothan football standout Tyson Williams continues to excel at Nevada

Former Dothan High standout Tyson Williams has steadily grown into his role as a safety on the University of Nevada football team.
But nothing could adequately prepare him for how this past football season would unfold during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Ah man, it was definitely a different year,” Williams said. “We were on Zoom meetings – doing football drills in the living room and all.
“It’s a salute to our coaches that stayed on us during the pandemic and we kept working. We never lost faith in not having a season. We knew to stay ready.”
Nevada finished the season with a 7-2 record, culminated by a 38-27 win over Tulane in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.
Williams had a fine junior season as well, finishing second on the team in tackles with 56 and led the squad in interceptions with two.
“The game slowed down for me, honestly,” Williams said. “I’ve learned more about what offenses are trying to do in different situations and learning how to play the downs smarter.”
He had 11 tackles in two games, including eight solos in a 37-26 win over Fresno State.
“That was a very long game,” Williams said. “We ended up playing 105 snaps on defense. We were on the field a lot that game.”
Williams and his teammates had to do a lot of learning from afar after the campus located in Reno closed in March due to COVID-19. The team didn’t report back on campus until August.
“We were on Zoom calls every day for hours,” Williams said. “It was hard at first. I didn’t like learning through Zoom, but it just grew on us because we had to adjust.”
While in Dothan, Williams stayed in shape the best he could by running with former high school teammates and working out on his own.
After returning to campus in August, the challenge wouldn’t just be on the football field. Practically having to stay in a bubble and taking classes remote was difficult.
“All online and that’s been hard,” Williams said. “I cannot lie to you about that. You don’t get to interact with your teacher as much.
“Teachers are still trying to learn Zoom as well, so it’s even hard for them. Instead of having a discussion with your teachers and classmates, you have to write discussion posts and all of that. It puts a lot of stress on different students.”
The players were tested for COVID-19 three times a week, something Williams eventually got used to.
“It was brutal at first, but then we got used to it in a week or two,” Williams said. “Well, some people are still not used to it.”
Williams said the team fared well for the most part health-wise. He avoided becoming sick.
“Actually, our cases hit us early before the season started,” Williams said. “We had a number of guys go down, and then throughout the season we had a couple of cases here and there. We didn’t miss a game because of it, I can say that. So we did pretty well.”
There was little interaction by players with others in the student body.
“Our coaches didn’t want us to do any outside activities unless we were with our teammates, or with our roommates,” Williams said. “Just going out and having fun after a game – all of that had to be cut out.”
Getting to play football was a blessing, but having few fans in attendance due to COVID-19 protocols was certainly strange.
“The first game with no fans was pretty rough,” Williams said. “We didn’t know what to expect. You just have to bring a different energy about yourself.
“After the first half we were fine. They try to have the sound affects through the speakers, but it’s just not the same.”
There were some advantages, however.
“You can hear your coaches a lot from the sidelines telling us what to do and things they assume of what’s coming,” Williams said. “Usually when we have fans you really can’t hear that much.”
Williams’ family got to attend one of his games this season.
“My mom, dad and brothers got to come to Vegas,” Williams said, referring to a 37-19 win in Las Vegas at the new Allegiant Stadium. “They all didn’t get to come to the game because there was a limit, but my mom and dad got to come to that game. That was the first game in Allegiant Stadium that they allowed fans.
“The night before the game, we got to talk to our parents at the hotel, so we got a couple of minutes with them and I got to see my brothers then. At the game, I talked to them in the stands before going to the locker room, but we couldn’t have any contact after the game.”
Of course Williams hopes things get back to normal for the upcoming season as he goes into his senior year. He said he wants to take on more of a leadership role.
“That’s something I want to step up to and learn to communicate better with my teammates in being vocal,” Williams said.
