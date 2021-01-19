Former Dothan football standout Tyson Williams continues to excel at Nevada

Williams said the team fared well for the most part health-wise. He avoided becoming sick.

“Actually, our cases hit us early before the season started,” Williams said. “We had a number of guys go down, and then throughout the season we had a couple of cases here and there. We didn’t miss a game because of it, I can say that. So we did pretty well.”

There was little interaction by players with others in the student body.

“Our coaches didn’t want us to do any outside activities unless we were with our teammates, or with our roommates,” Williams said. “Just going out and having fun after a game – all of that had to be cut out.”

Getting to play football was a blessing, but having few fans in attendance due to COVID-19 protocols was certainly strange.

“The first game with no fans was pretty rough,” Williams said. “We didn’t know what to expect. You just have to bring a different energy about yourself.

“After the first half we were fine. They try to have the sound affects through the speakers, but it’s just not the same.”

There were some advantages, however.