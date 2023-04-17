Smith, a former Enterprise High standout, is one of five golfers to earn First Team honors and is the only UAB representative on the team. Smith currently boasts a 4.0 as a Master’s student in Communication Management.

Smith led the Blazers with a 77.0 stroke average this season and had a team-best three round at or under par. She had one top 10 finish this season and led UAB with two top 20 finishes. Just last week, Smith paced the Blazers at the C-USA Championship as she tied for 22nd place overall.