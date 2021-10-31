Former Enterprise High star Marcus Jones wins game for Houston on kickoff return

“Had I known we were going to kick the field goal, for sure, I would have let it run down, and we would have just squibbed it,” Dykes said.

With 30 seconds remaining, Dykes said he didn’t want to give Houston good field position.

“We were trying to kick the ball in corner and force him to go into the corner, and he just mishit it a little bit,” Dykes said. “The guy did a good job returning it.”

Tanner Mordecai had one last chance to tie it in the final seconds, but his pass into the end zone was knocked down.

Houston’s Clayton Tune threw for a career-high 412 yards and four touchdowns, Nathaniel Dell caught nine passes for 165 yards and three scores and Jeremy Singleton had five catches for 93 yards.

Tune threw touchdown passes of 7, 48 and 17 yards to Dell and had a 4-yard touchdown pass to KeSean Carter.

The Cougars finished with 489 yards and were 9 of 16 on third downs.

Mordecai was 24 of 37 for 305 yards and three touchdowns. Danny Gray caught five passes for 73 yards, and Rashee Rice had six catches for 51 yards and a score for the Mustangs, which finished with 355 yards.

Bryan Massey gave the Mustangs their first lead with a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to open the second half, but the Cougars answered with another touchdown from Tune to Dell. Tre Siggers scored on a 2-yard run to give SMU a 34-30 lead with 5:46 left in the third.