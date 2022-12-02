Former Eufaula star, Mississippi State receiver Rara Thomas entering transfer portal

Former Eufaula star Rodarius “Rara” Thomas, a sophomore who was a leading receiver for Mississippi State this season, announced via social media Friday that he is entering the transfer portal.

Thomas posted: “First I would like to thank God, for without Him, none of this is possible. I would like to thank my family for being my biggest support system and being here with me throughout it all.

“Thank you to the entire Mississippi State coaching staff for giving me the opportunity to play on this level. To the Bulldog fans, I am forever grateful for each of you for welcoming me into the community and allowing me to call this my home over the past two years.

“With that being said, after a lot of prayer and self-reflection, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility.”

Thomas had 626 yards of receiving this season to lead the team and was tied for third in receptions with 44 and second in TDs with seven, which included a 22-yard TD catch during the Bulldogs’ 24-22 win over Ole Miss in the regular season finale on Thanksgiving night.

The strong sophomore year came after a solid freshman season in which he had 18 catches for 252 yards and five touchdowns.

He has two years of eligibility remaining, in addition to a redshirt year if he was to need one.

As a high school standout at Eufaula, catching 55 passes for 945 yards and 13 touchdowns as a senior, Thomas told the Dothan Eagle he wasn’t recruited by in-state schools Alabama or Auburn.

“I was looking forward to getting offers from them, but it didn’t happen,” Thomas said in an interview after signing with Mississippi State. “I will be playing against them, so they are going to see.”

It will be interesting to see if Thomas lands with either the Tigers or Crimson Tide now that he’s established himself on the SEC level.

Coming out of high school, Thomas initially committed to South Carolina, but de-committed when then head coach Will Muschamp was fired and then took the offer from Mississippi State.