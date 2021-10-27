 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Eufaula star Thomas earns SEC football honor
0 Comments

Former Eufaula star Thomas earns SEC football honor

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
SEC logo FOR WEBSITE POSTING ONLY

Recent Eufaula High graduate and current Mississippi State true freshman RaRa Thomas earned the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week honor this week after producing his best game as a Bulldog on Saturday.

Thomas, who graduated at Eufaula this past spring, had a career high five catches for 52 yards with his first career touchdown reception on a 28-yard pass on the final possession of MSU’s 45-6 win over Vanderbilt.

The five catches were the first Thomas has made since the NC State game on September 11. He had three catches for 55 yards in the season opener against Louisiana Tech. On the year, Thomas has nine catches for 110 yards with one score.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ex-Patriots safety Patrick Chung arrested for domestic violence

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert