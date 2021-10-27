Former Eufaula star Thomas earns SEC football honor

Recent Eufaula High graduate and current Mississippi State true freshman RaRa Thomas earned the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week honor this week after producing his best game as a Bulldog on Saturday.

Thomas, who graduated at Eufaula this past spring, had a career high five catches for 52 yards with his first career touchdown reception on a 28-yard pass on the final possession of MSU’s 45-6 win over Vanderbilt.

The five catches were the first Thomas has made since the NC State game on September 11. He had three catches for 55 yards in the season opener against Louisiana Tech. On the year, Thomas has nine catches for 110 yards with one score.