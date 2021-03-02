Former Houston Academy, current Miami of Ohio kicker Henry Beckett starts reading program for kids

Videos work better than live readings via Zoom or some other digital format, he said, because it allows participating teachers more flexibility in when they want to incorporate the reading sessions into classroom or at-home, remote lessons.

For Sexton, an early childhood education major, the idea thrilled her.

“I love kids and I want to help people and when Henry asked me … I was really excited,” she said.

Due to coronavirus, Sexton said she’s lost out on opportunities to go into schools to student teach “so being able to reach them through technology and using these resources we have now … it (videos) was a great way to connect with students other than seeing them in person.”

Jason Merz, principal at Kramer Elementary, praised the two college students saying “I know some students do not have access to a variety of children’s books and kids really love to be read to.”

“I also think this helps cultivate a lifelong love for reading. It’s nice that this project was able to come together for kids in our community,” said Merz.

Talawanda officials, said Beckett, “have been really excited about it and it has been a lot more satisfying than I ever thought it would be.”

Michael D. Clark is a writer for the Journal-News of Cox First Media based in Ohio.