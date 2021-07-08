Former Northview kicker Coby Neenan now at Samford

Former Northview kicker Coby Neenan spent four years on the football team at Tulane and was part of a conference championship team last season as the kickoff specialist during his lone year at UAB.
At age 23, he’s not done yet on the college level.
“Honestly, the love of the game,” Neenan said of continuing to play. “I love football – I love being around the guys and the team. I decided I also wanted to pursue a second master’s degree. I’m pursuing a master’s degree of studies in law at Samford this year.”
And along with it, he’s going to continue kicking.
“I was happy to kick off at UAB, but I felt like I should be doing more,” Neenan said. “I wanted to join a team where I could punt, and kick off and do field goals.”
By taking a redshirt season at Tulane as a freshman and being among all the college players from the 2020 season who were granted an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA due to COVID-19, Neenan decided to once again enter the transfer portal in January.
“I talked to probably over 30 to 35 teams and different special teams coaches from January until May,” Neenan said. “It’s about finding the right fit for their team as well and for what I’m looking for.”
Ironically it was Samford, just down the road from UAB in Birmingham, which proved to be the right fit.
“I talked to the Samford special teams coach Ricky Turner and he always gave me a really good vibe,” Neenan said. “He knows what he’s talking about and he’s true. We talked for about a month figuring things out.”
Neenan then had a tryout with the team and the wheels were set in motion.
“I handled business and got to meet (head coach Chris) Hatcher and everybody there was great and really receptive and open,” Neenan said. “I got to tour the facilities and get to know some of the history.
“I got the official offer I think June 22, around that time. I called coach Turner that morning and talked to him. Later that day I talked to my family and thought about it and prayed about it, and I called him back later that night and I said, ‘Coach, I’m all on board. Let’s do it and have a great year.’
“I’m super excited to show my abilities in both kicking and punting. Potentially playing at the next level is a big goal of mine, along with helping this team, Samford, go as far as we can – hopefully winning the FCS national championship.”
After spending four years as a back-up kicker/punter at Tulane, Neenan made the move to UAB and was the starting kickoff specialist during what would be an eventful year for the Blazers.
UAB had its 2020 opener canceled when its opponent, New Mexico State, shut down its football program for the season due to COVID-19. UAB then opened on Sept. 3 with a win over Central Arkansas, then went 3-3 over the next two months.
The next four games, however, were all canceled due to COVID-19 problems with the opponents.
“We were preparing for the game all week and then the day before travel, they would say, ‘Hey, the game has been cancelled due to COVID,’” Neenan said. “We went an entire month without playing a game until we had to play Rice after that month to qualify and be able to play in the conference championship game.”
UAB beat Rice 21-16 on Dec. 12, setting up a Conference USA championship game at Marshall the following week.
“We went up there and it was cold,” Neenan said. “It was a 20-degree game. But there was energy the whole game. On our sideline, not one time was someone dropping their head or out of it – we were into it the whole game and I knew we were going to win.”
The freezing temperatures made it tougher than normal for Neenan to perform his duties.
“It was important to stay loose and stretched out,” Neenan said. “We had on thermals and two pairs of socks. The football does get a little bit harder. And, in the cold air, the balls don’t fly as far.
“I kicked off every time but one. The coach put in the field goal guy to hit a pooch-type of kick and they had a large return on it, and they were like, ‘Let’s get Neenan back in there to kick it deep,’” Neenan added with a chuckle.
UAB won the title by beating Marshall 22-13 and the Blazers were invited to play South Carolina in the Gasparilla Bowl scheduled for Dec. 26 in Tampa. However, due to COVID-19 problems within the Gamecocks’ program, South Carolina pulled out of the game.
“We were a little bit bummed,” Neenan said. “We were looking forward to proving what Conference USA could do against an SEC team. We hate that we missed that. We felt like we could have handled them, definitely.”
Shortly thereafter, Neenan made the decision to take his talents to another program, eventually choosing Samford.
“I wanted to stay at home in Alabama,” Neenan said. “My parents will be able to make almost all of my games. There are other teams that I was talking to like Temple. My parents weren’t going to be able to make any of my games there.
“And also in consideration was the weather. It’s going to be warm for probably almost all of our games up until late in November.”
Another benefit of staying in Birmingham for Neenan is being able to continue working with kicking coach Mike McCabe, who founded One On One kicking.
“He has been my punting/kicking guru,” Neenan said. “The Godfather, as we call him. He is located in Birmingham and he trains pro, college, high school guys.
“I’ve gotten an opportunity to work with Ty Long, punter for the Chargers, A.J. Cole with the Raiders, Jack Fox with the Lions and many more. I’ve been around these pros just learning, picking their brains and training with them hands-on trying to develop so when the time comes, I show everybody what I can do.”
Neenan started workouts with the team this past Monday and found a local connection on the team in long snapper Alex Applefield, a Houston Academy product.
“We have been training and working out together since I started Monday,” Neenan said. “He’s a great team guy and long snapper. It’s great to have another Dothan guy on the team – lot of things to relate to.
“I’m getting along really well with all of the guys. I’m hoping to be a leader this year and be a big contributor in field position and scoring.”