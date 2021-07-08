Former Northview kicker Coby Neenan now at Samford

“I talked to the Samford special teams coach Ricky Turner and he always gave me a really good vibe,” Neenan said. “He knows what he’s talking about and he’s true. We talked for about a month figuring things out.”

Neenan then had a tryout with the team and the wheels were set in motion.

“I handled business and got to meet (head coach Chris) Hatcher and everybody there was great and really receptive and open,” Neenan said. “I got to tour the facilities and get to know some of the history.

“I got the official offer I think June 22, around that time. I called coach Turner that morning and talked to him. Later that day I talked to my family and thought about it and prayed about it, and I called him back later that night and I said, ‘Coach, I’m all on board. Let’s do it and have a great year.’

“I’m super excited to show my abilities in both kicking and punting. Potentially playing at the next level is a big goal of mine, along with helping this team, Samford, go as far as we can – hopefully winning the FCS national championship.”

After spending four years as a back-up kicker/punter at Tulane, Neenan made the move to UAB and was the starting kickoff specialist during what would be an eventful year for the Blazers.