 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Former Providence Christian golfer Lauren Thompson honored for play by ASUN

  • Updated
  • 0
thompson mug for website

Thompson

ATLANTA -- Lipscomb Women's Golf's Lauren Thompson, a former Providence Christian standout, was named the ASUN Golfer of the Week the league announced last Thursday.

Thompson earned the honor after winning her second-career tournament, being crowned the Co-Champion at the Edisto Island Invitational earlier in the week. She carded a 71-67-72 to total a (-3) on the tournament. Over the three days of competition, the Dothan native had 40 pars and nine birdies en route to the tournament victory in a field of 80 competitors.

Thompson led Lipscomb's efforts as the Bisons finished tied for third as a squad at the Edisto Island Invitational.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Former NFL cornerback dies in bar shooting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert