Former Providence Christian golfer Lauren Thompson honored for play by ASUN

ATLANTA -- Lipscomb Women's Golf's Lauren Thompson, a former Providence Christian standout, was named the ASUN Golfer of the Week the league announced last Thursday.
Thompson earned the honor after winning her second-career tournament, being crowned the Co-Champion at the Edisto Island Invitational earlier in the week. She carded a 71-67-72 to total a (-3) on the tournament. Over the three days of competition, the Dothan native had 40 pars and nine birdies en route to the tournament victory in a field of 80 competitors.
Thompson led Lipscomb's efforts as the Bisons finished tied for third as a squad at the Edisto Island Invitational.