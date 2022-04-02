Former Providence Christian standout Lauren Thompson named ASUN Golfer of the Week

ATLANTA – Lipscomb women's golfer Lauren Thompson was named the ASUN Golfer of the Week for her performance at the Georgia State Invitational, announced by the conference office on Thursday.

Thompson took home her first-career individual medalist honor after posting an even par 216 for the two-day event. She bested the 85-person field by two strokes after recording two rounds under par.

The Dothan freshman and former Providence Christian standout led the invitational with 12 total birdies across three rounds. She opened the event with a -1, 71 and a +3, 75 on Monday before catching fire on the final 18 holes Tuesday.

Thompson started the day hot, getting to -6 through 12 holes before hitting some trouble late, but she still was able to post a -2, 70 for the best round of the day in helping the Bisons to a 3rd-place finish amongst the 16-team field.

This award is the second of her career and the 10th all-time for the Lipscomb women's golf program.

Thompson now has four top-3 finishes this season and eight total rounds under par.

The Bisons wrapped up their regular season and are now preparing for the ASUN Championship that begins on Easter Sunday, April 17 at Kinderlou Forest Golf Club in Valdosta, Georgia.