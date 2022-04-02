 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Former Providence Christian standout Lauren Thompson named ASUN Golfer of the Week

  • Updated
  • 0
golf

ATLANTA – Lipscomb women's golfer Lauren Thompson was named the ASUN Golfer of the Week for her performance at the Georgia State Invitational, announced by the conference office on Thursday.

Thompson took home her first-career individual medalist honor after posting an even par 216 for the two-day event. She bested the 85-person field by two strokes after recording two rounds under par.

The Dothan freshman and former Providence Christian standout led the invitational with 12 total birdies across three rounds. She opened the event with a -1, 71 and a +3, 75 on Monday before catching fire on the final 18 holes Tuesday.

Thompson started the day hot, getting to -6 through 12 holes before hitting some trouble late, but she still was able to post a -2, 70 for the best round of the day in helping the Bisons to a 3rd-place finish amongst the 16-team field.

This award is the second of her career and the 10th all-time for the Lipscomb women's golf program.

People are also reading…

Thompson now has four top-3 finishes this season and eight total rounds under par.

The Bisons wrapped up their regular season and are now preparing for the ASUN Championship that begins on Easter Sunday, April 17 at Kinderlou Forest Golf Club in Valdosta, Georgia.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

‘More than basketball’: Auburn treasures bond of historic team after NCAA Tournament loss

‘More than basketball’: Auburn treasures bond of historic team after NCAA Tournament loss

Chris Moore draped his arm around K.D. Johnson’s shoulders as they ducked into the tunnel and into the locker room. A throng of Auburn fans sprinkled the stands inside the mostly empty Bon Secours Wellness Arena late Sunday night, the Tigers walking off the court for the final time this season. Auburn’s historic season — one of the best in program history — was over, succumbing to 10th-seeded ...

Watch Now: Related Video

LGBTQ+ groups concerned over Qatar World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert