CELINA, Texas – Kentucky pitcher Stephanie Schoonover, a junior who starred at Rehobeth High School, threw her third-career no-hitter and set a new Kentucky record with 18 strikeouts in a game as No. 15 UK beat No. 22 North Texas 4-0 and shutout South Dakota 9-0 in five innings Saturday evening.

Schoonover threw 107 pitches in the game, walking just two batters, her first two walks surrendered this season, and struck out 18.

The infield for Kentucky only was forced to make one play, and it was a groundball to Margaret Tobias to end the game in the seventh inning. Jenna Blanton in center field and Vanessa Nesby in left field each recorded an out, with all 18 of the other outs in the game coming via a strikeout.

Schoonover struck out the first nine batters of the game before a defensive miscue spoiled the perfect game. The first four innings were all innings in which she struck out the side, as 16 of the first 17 outs in the game were strikeouts. Twelve of Schoonover’s strikeouts were swinging and six were looking.

Erin Coffel had the biggest play of Saturday night’s top-25 showdown with a three-run home run in the top of the third inning to etch the Wildcats ahead of the Mean Green, 3-0.

Coffel delivered a 3-1 offering over the fence into left center with Jenna Blanton and Kayla Kowalik on base to push UK in front as her fourth homer of the season flew high over the wall.

Jenna Blanton’s RBI single was the other offensive output for the Wildcats in the top of the sixth to give UK and Schoonover an insurance run.

Key Play

Coffel’s three-run home run in the top of the third inning was the key play in the game, as it served as 75 percent of the game’s offense. It was her fourth home run of the season.

Key Player

Schoonover was the key player in the game, as she went the distance for a no-hitter. She has now thrown back-to-back complete-game shutouts for the season.

She also went her first 22.2 innings of the season without allowing a walk in the contest. Saturday night was her third-career no-hitter, as she threw a five-inning no-hitter vs. UC Santa Barbara in February 2022 and against Louisville in 2022.