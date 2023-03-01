George Scott has been named the new head coach for Enterprise State Community College’s women’s basketball team.

“Right now is a good time to make the change to George as the head coach of the women’s team, especially with the team changing conferences,” said ESCC Athletic Director Jeremaine Williams said, who has been coaching both the men's and women's teams.

“With him being here at ESCC, it will be good for the girls to have someone working with them full-time. I know him from his time coaching at Kinston and Enterprise High School, and he’s going to do a good job as the new coach.”

Scott, a speech instructor at the College since 2000, previously held the position of assistant women’s basketball coach at ESCC from 2000-2008. His coaching history also includes serving as the assistant coach for the Enterprise High School women’s basketball team for four years. He most recently served as the head coach for the Kinston High School men’s basketball team.

“We’re happy to have George take on the role of head coach for our women’s basketball program,” ESCC President Danny Long said. “He’s already a valuable member of our Weevil family with his history as a coach here and his work with students in the classroom. I know he will do a great job leading our women’s team as its new coach.”

Scott said he is ready to get started.

“I love to see players develop as individuals on and off the court,” Scott said about working with student athletes. “I enjoy being a part of that process.”

He also said he is excited about his new position within the ESCC Athletic Division.

“As an instructor and now coach at the college, I consider the people at the college more than just co-workers,” he said. “I consider them family. Being the head women’s coach is an opportunity my family and I have prayed for. I am honored and excited to lead the program into the future.”