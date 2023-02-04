PANAMA CITY BEACH— This time it was a walk-off.

After blowing out State College of Florida Friday in the Visit Panama City Beach College Tournament, the Wallace College Govs baseball team had a tight game Saturday morning against Wabash Valley, who came into this tournament as the No. 8 ranked team in the country.

The Govs, behind a run in the bottom of the seventh inning, knocked off the Warriors 3-2.

With the game tied 2-2, Carlos Vasquez began the Wallace inning with a walk. Two batters later, he ended the game when he crossed the plate on an RBI double from Brody Capps. The ball split the gap in left centerfield and rolled all the way to the fence. Vasquez was able to score all the way from first base on the extra-base hit.

“In my last at-bat, I got on top of the ball and rolled over it,” Capps said. “This time the pitcher fell behind 3-0 and threw me a fastball. I was telling myself ‘Please throw that pitch again.’ He did. I kept my head up, made a good swing and didn’t miss it.”

“This was a different type of game from yesterday,” head coach Ryan Ihle said. “But once again it began with good starting pitching. Dylan Dickert threw the ball well and kept us in the game.”

Dickert tossed five full innings, gave up four hits and struck out one. He walked two in in his final inning of work.

“I had command of my fastball from the beginning,” Dickert said. “But it took a little bit for me to control my change-up. Once I did that, I was able to settle in and let my defense go to work. I think I was a little bit nervous at the beginning because this was my first start here at Wallace.”

Wallace took the early lead in this game, In the third inning, the Govs put together back-to-back-to back hits to score two runs. Logan Johnson got things started with a double to left field. Vasquez followed with an RBI single to centerfield. Kade Snell knocked in the second run with a single to right field, putting the Govs up 2-0.

That lead held up until the fifth inning. Dickert walked two of the first four batters in the inning. Then with two outs, Wabash Valley’s Luke Odden came through with the big hit for the Warriors. He scored both base runners with his single to center field, tying the game at 2-2.

The Govs took a 2-0 record into a Saturday night game.