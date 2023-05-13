OXFORD — The Wallace Govs had 10 hits against the Lawson State Cougars late Saturday night. One of those hits was bigger than the other nine hits combined.

That was a three-run homer off the bat of Warrick Wilmot. That home run provided all the scoring for the Govs who in a 3-1 win in the ACCC Baseball Tournament.

Equally as important was the pitching of Dylan Dickert. The Wallace starter and only pitcher of the evening tossed a nine-inning complete game. Dickert threw 114 pitches and struck out 10. He only walked one batter all game — and that came in the final inning.

“I tried to trust my stuff,” Dickert said. “I knew that if I got ahead of the Lawson hitters, there wasn’t much they could do. I knew the defense I had behind me. Most of all, I treated this like it was my last game in a Wallace uniform. I was going to leave everything out of that field tonight.”

“Dylan was just awesome tonight,” Wallace coach Ryan Ihle said. “That was one of the gutsiest performances I have ever seen. And how about that swing from Warrick? I told these guys I would go to battle with them anytime anywhere.”

Wilmot’s big hit came in the third inning with the Govs trailing 1-0. After Carlos Vasquez and Kade Snell both singled, Warrick unloaded on a pitch that cleared the fence in deep centerfield.

“In my first at-bat, the pitcher (Jacob Peters) kept pounding me inside,” Wilmot said. “I think he was trying to see how quick my hands were, so when I came up the second time, I knew he would try to do the same thing. I was ready for it.”

Wilmot’s hit was all the offense Dickert needed. He didn’t allow the Cougars to come close to scoring until the ninth inning. With one out, he gave up his only walk of the game. That was followed by back-to-back hits to load the bases. But then Dickert struck out Chase Conville and got Brady Loughren to pop up to catcher Grayson Ashe to end the game.

The Govs remain in the winner’s bracket and will play Shelton State Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m. Shelton is the only other undefeated team remaining in the tournament.