OXFORD — The Wallace Govs trailed the Shelton State Bucs 2-0 most of the game. But in the seventh inning, the Govs got their bats going and tied the game 2-2.

All that did was extend the game four more innings. In the top of the 11th inning, the Bucs were able to push across two runs and that’s what ultimately decided the game. The Bucs were able to come away with a 4-2 win.

What this means is Shelton State is now in the championship game. The Govs will now play at noon on Sunday against the winner of the Snead State / Lawson State game. Should the Govs win that game, they would then turn around and play Shelton State at 3:30. The Govs would then need to win that game to force the if needed game on Monday morning.

“It just means we’ve got to play more games,” a positive Wallace coach Ryan Ihle said. “Nobody said this was going to be easy.”

Down two runs, the Govs weren’t able to get on the scoreboard until the bottom of the seventh inning.

Kade Snell got things going with a lead-off homer that cleared the fence in centerfield. After a double from Brody Capps and a single from Elis Yohn, Wallace was able to tie the game thanks to a sacrifice fly from Grayson Ashe.

Although both teams had chances, it was Shelton which finally broke through in the top of the 11th.

With one out, Jayce James walked Cale Crews and Jordan Evans. He then got a ground ball out from Kyle Morrison. Zeke Bishop then hit a hard grounder to Carlos Vasquez at third base. Vasquez managed to knock the ball down, but his throw one-hopped first baseman Warwick Wilmot, who was unable to hold on to the ball. That allowed Crews to score the go-ahead run from third base. Wesley Helms then singled to centerfield plating a second run and giving the Bucs some insurance.

The Govs didn’t go down without a fight. Sean Darnell and Wilmot both reached base on walks in the bottom of the inning. But both were left stranded when the game came to an end.

“I think this game showed both of these teams are two of the best in the state,” Ihle said. “We’ve just got to put this game behind us now and go take care of business (on Sunday).”