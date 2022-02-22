Govs get walk-off win against Northwest Florida

For most of eight innings, the Wallace Govs had done practically nothing offensively Tuesday afternoon.
Wallace went into the bottom of the ninth trailing by three runs, 6-3, against the Northwest Florida Raiders, but then the Govs suddenly woke up.
Wallace scored four runs in the bottom of the ninth, including a walk-off triple by Chaz Salter, to pull off a 7-6 win.
With the bases loaded but two outs and two strikes, Salter connected for a line-drive hit that sailed just over the right fielder’s glove. All three base runners scored for the dramatic victory.
“I wasn’t trying to do too much. I just wanted to stay within myself,” Salter said of his at-bat. “Then I got down two strikes, so I just shortened up so I could put the ball in play and I was able to make solid contact.”
Salter’s game-winning hit was a much needed one for the Govs. Wallace improved to 5-6 on the season.
“We’ve been grinding as a team,” Salter said. “I think we’re starting to put things together. Maybe this win will put us on the right track."
Here’s how thing played out.
The Raiders tacked on an insurance run in the top of the ninth off the bat of Austin Kelly. At the time, that RBI single put the Raiders up by three runs and it seemed like plenty considering the struggles at the plate the Govs had experienced in the game.
But Jacob Pierce led off the bottom of the ninth with a walk. After getting to second base, pinch hitter Michael Machin singled to right field to plate the first run. Raider pitcher A.J. Fritz managed to get the second out before walking the nine-hole hitter Gio Ferraro. That was it for Fritz.
In came Will Cannon who promptly walked Ethan Kavanagh to load the bases. Cannon appeared as though he would get off the hook when he struck out Isaiah Hernandez. He quickly got ahead of Salter. But after regrouping, Salter came through with the shot that split the gap in right centerfield, just out of the reach of the right fielder.
Wallace had taken the early lead in the game when Wicksburg native Cade Snell hit an RBI single in the bottom of the first. But Gov starting pitcher Carlos Nolasco surrendered a three-run shot to Fritz in the top of the second. Thanks to additional single runs in the third, eighth, and ninth innings, the Raiders never trailed again until that last inning.
The Govs scored their other two runs on a two-run homer by Kavanagh in the bottom of the fifth. Kavanagh committed to Troy University over the weekend.
The Govs will play Saturday in Marianna against Chipola and Grand Rapids. The first game is scheduled for 3 p.m.