Govs get walk-off win against Northwest Florida

For most of eight innings, the Wallace Govs had done practically nothing offensively Tuesday afternoon.

Wallace went into the bottom of the ninth trailing by three runs, 6-3, against the Northwest Florida Raiders, but then the Govs suddenly woke up.

Wallace scored four runs in the bottom of the ninth, including a walk-off triple by Chaz Salter, to pull off a 7-6 win.

With the bases loaded but two outs and two strikes, Salter connected for a line-drive hit that sailed just over the right fielder’s glove. All three base runners scored for the dramatic victory.

“I wasn’t trying to do too much. I just wanted to stay within myself,” Salter said of his at-bat. “Then I got down two strikes, so I just shortened up so I could put the ball in play and I was able to make solid contact.”

Salter’s game-winning hit was a much needed one for the Govs. Wallace improved to 5-6 on the season.

“We’ve been grinding as a team,” Salter said. “I think we’re starting to put things together. Maybe this win will put us on the right track."

Here’s how thing played out.