Headland native, Wallace catcher Jake Killingsworth among Govs honored

Wallace College catcher Jake Killingsworth has received two prestigious honors from the Alabama Community College Conference.

The Headland native was named the All-District Player of the Year, which encompasses all of Alabama, and the All-South Player of the Year, which is for the Southern Division of the ACCC. The awards were voted on by the coaches.

Killingsworth wasn’t the only Gov to be honored. Clete Hartzog was named the Southern Division Pitcher of the Year and Zane Faulk was named an All-District and All-Conference Outfielder of the Year, and Ethan Kavanagh was an All-South Conference Infielder.

Wallace is in Oxford this weekend competing in the ACCC state tournament. The Govs won their opener on Friday, 11-1 over Wallace-Hanceville, and were scheduled to play Coastal Alabama South on Saturday night.

It’s easy to see why all of these Govs were honored. Statistically, they were among the best in the state.

Killingsworth led the state with a .431 batting average. He hit eight home runs, had 58 RBIs and scored 45 runs.

“This means a lot,” Killingsworth said. “I couldn’t have received this award without the support of my teammates and the coaching staff, especially with Coach (Mackey) Sasser being here. I learned a lot.”

Killingsworth, who played last year at UAB said “One big difference this year is the team and the coaches trust me more. I learned a lot because I got to experience the old coaching style compared to the new coaching style.”

There is one thing Killingsworth will never forget about the 2022 baseball season. He was on the receiving end of Kade Snell’s perfect game.

“That was just awesome," Killingsworth said. "It wasn’t just catching the game, but I got to do it with one of my best friends. Kade and I have practically grown up together on the baseball field and I knew something special would happen when we got back together.”

Killingsworth is undecided where he will play next year. He’s mulling over several offers — which will likely increase now that he has received this award. He said he’s just looking for the right fit.

Pitcher of the Year Hartzog knows where he is headed. He’s going to be a Florida Gator. He has a 9-3 record, 4.43 earned run average, and has struck out 91.

“Winning this award is a really good feeling,” Hartzog said. “What’s really good is I have worked hard and when something like this happens it means your hard work has paid off. I really don’t know how describe all of the good stuff that has happened here at Wallace and hopefully will continue in the future.”

Second baseman Kavanagh is headed to Troy. Kavanagh bat .350 with two homers, 34 RBIs, scored 60 runs and stole eight bases.

“When I came to junior college last year, I had no idea what to expect,” Kavanagh said. “But now after being named All-American last year and receiving these awards this year, I have to say it’s been two of the best years of my life. The awards are special, but it was also special doing it here at Wallace. This is a great place.”

Govs' left fielder Faulk has a .349 batting average, hit five homers, had 41 RBIs, scored 56 runs and stole 13 bases. He is headed to Georgia Southern.

“It’s an honor to receive this award,” Faulk said. “It’s the result of all the hard work all of us as players and coaches have put in together as a team.”

“All of these players are deserving of their awards,” Sasser said. “These aren’t just good players. They aren’t just good athletes. They are good teammates and they have represent Wallace College well in their time here.”