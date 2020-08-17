You have permission to edit this article.
Iron Bowl won't be regular-season finale for Tide, Tigers as SEC schedule revealed
Iron Bowl won't be regular-season finale for Tide, Tigers as SEC schedule revealed

  Updated
  • 0
SEC logo

The Southeastern Conference revealed its football schedule on Monday night and the annual Iron Bowl game won’t be the regular-season finale as is traditionally the norm for Auburn and Alabama.

Of course, nothing really is the norm in 2020.

The Crimson Tide and Tigers are scheduled to square off at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa on Nov. 28, which will be the ninth conference game for each team.

Alabama will then conclude its regular season at Arkansas the following week, while Auburn hosts Texas A&M in its regular-season finale.

Auburn begins its season by hosting Kentucky on Sept. 26 and then will play rival Georgia the following week on the road. Auburn hosts defending champion LSU on Oct. 31.

Alabama’s schedule begins on the road in Columbia as the Crimson Tide pairs with the Missouri Tigers on Sept. 26. Following that, Alabama will host the Texas A&M Aggies on Oct. 3 and then take to the road for a matchup in Oxford with Ole Miss on Oct. 10.

The Crimson Tide gets its biggest early-season test when Georgia comes to town on Oct. 17. Alabama then travels to Tennessee the following week.

The Alabama at LSU showdown is scheduled for Nov. 14.

Last month, the SEC established Sept. 26 as the new kickoff for its 2020 football season to allow its universities to focus on the healthy return of their campus communities and the gradual re-introduction of athletics, as the 14 members of the SEC continue to monitor developments related to COVID-19.

The 2020 SEC football season is comprised of a 10-game Conference-only schedule and the SEC Football Championship Game will be played Dec. 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, rescheduled from the original date of Dec. 5. The schedule includes one mid-season open date for each school and an open date on Dec. 12 for all schools.

Each SEC team will play 10 conference football games to include six games against division opponents and four games against non-division opponents.

ALABAMA

Sept. 26 – at Missouri

Oct. 3 – Texas A&M

Oct. 10 – at Ole Miss

Oct. 17 – Georgia

Oct. 24 – at Tennessee

Oct. 31 – Mississippi State

Nov. 7 – OPEN

Nov. 14 – at LSU

Nov. 21 – Kentucky

Nov. 28 – Auburn

Dec. 5 – at Arkansas

AUBURN

Sept. 26 – Kentucky

Oct. 3 – at Georgia

Oct. 10 – Arkansas

Oct. 17  – at South Carolina

Oct. 24 – at Ole Miss

Oct. 31   – LSU       

Nov. 7    –  Open

Nov. 14  – at Mississippi State

Nov. 21  – Tennessee        

Nov. 28  – at Alabama

Dec. 5  – Texas A&M

SEC Week-by-Week

September 26

Alabama at Missouri

Georgia at Arkansas

Kentucky at Auburn

Mississippi State at LSU

Florida at Ole Miss

Tennessee at South Carolina

Vanderbilt at Texas A&M

October 3

Texas A&M at Alabama

Arkansas at Mississippi State

Auburn at Georgia

South Carolina at Florida

Ole Miss at Kentucky

LSU at Vanderbilt

Missouri at Tennessee

October 10

Alabama at Ole Miss

Arkansas at Auburn

Florida at Texas A&M

Tennessee at Georgia

Mississippi State at Kentucky

Missouri at LSU

South Carolina at Vanderbilt

October 17

Georgia at Alabama

Ole Miss at Arkansas

Auburn at South Carolina

LSU at Florida

Kentucky at Tennessee

Texas A&M at Mississippi State

Vanderbilt at Missouri

 

October 24

Alabama at Tennessee

Auburn at Ole Miss

Missouri at Florida

Georgia at Kentucky

South Carolina at LSU

 

October 31

Mississippi State at Alabama

Arkansas at Texas A&M

LSU at Auburn

Kentucky at Missouri

Ole Miss at Vanderbilt

 

November 7

Tennessee at Arkansas

Florida vs. Georgia (Jacksonville)

Vanderbilt at Mississippi State

Texas A&M at South Carolina

November 14

Alabama at LSU

Arkansas at Florida

Auburn at Mississippi State

Georgia at Missouri

Vanderbilt at Kentucky

South Carolina at Ole Miss

Texas A&M at Tennessee

November 21

Kentucky at Alabama

LSU at Arkansas

Tennessee at Auburn

Florida at Vanderbilt

Mississippi State at Georgia

Ole Miss at Texas A&M

Missouri at South Carolina

November 28

Auburn at Alabama

Arkansas at Missouri

Kentucky at Florida

Georgia at South Carolina

LSU at Texas A&M

Mississippi State at Ole Miss

Tennessee at Vanderbilt

December 5

Alabama at Arkansas

Texas A&M at Auburn

Florida at Tennessee

Vanderbilt at Georgia

South Carolina at Kentucky

Ole Miss at LSU

Missouri at Mississippi State

December 12

Open Date

December 19

SEC Football Championship (Atlanta)

