Iron Bowl won't be regular-season finale for Tide, Tigers as SEC schedule revealed

The Southeastern Conference revealed its football schedule on Monday night and the annual Iron Bowl game won’t be the regular-season finale as is traditionally the norm for Auburn and Alabama.
Of course, nothing really is the norm in 2020.
The Crimson Tide and Tigers are scheduled to square off at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa on Nov. 28, which will be the ninth conference game for each team.
Alabama will then conclude its regular season at Arkansas the following week, while Auburn hosts Texas A&M in its regular-season finale.
Auburn begins its season by hosting Kentucky on Sept. 26 and then will play rival Georgia the following week on the road. Auburn hosts defending champion LSU on Oct. 31.
Alabama’s schedule begins on the road in Columbia as the Crimson Tide pairs with the Missouri Tigers on Sept. 26. Following that, Alabama will host the Texas A&M Aggies on Oct. 3 and then take to the road for a matchup in Oxford with Ole Miss on Oct. 10.
The Crimson Tide gets its biggest early-season test when Georgia comes to town on Oct. 17. Alabama then travels to Tennessee the following week.
The Alabama at LSU showdown is scheduled for Nov. 14.
Last month, the SEC established Sept. 26 as the new kickoff for its 2020 football season to allow its universities to focus on the healthy return of their campus communities and the gradual re-introduction of athletics, as the 14 members of the SEC continue to monitor developments related to COVID-19.
The 2020 SEC football season is comprised of a 10-game Conference-only schedule and the SEC Football Championship Game will be played Dec. 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, rescheduled from the original date of Dec. 5. The schedule includes one mid-season open date for each school and an open date on Dec. 12 for all schools.
Each SEC team will play 10 conference football games to include six games against division opponents and four games against non-division opponents.
ALABAMA
Sept. 26 – at Missouri
Oct. 3 – Texas A&M
Oct. 10 – at Ole Miss
Oct. 17 – Georgia
Oct. 24 – at Tennessee
Oct. 31 – Mississippi State
Nov. 7 – OPEN
Nov. 14 – at LSU
Nov. 21 – Kentucky
Nov. 28 – Auburn
Dec. 5 – at Arkansas
AUBURN
Sept. 26 – Kentucky
Oct. 3 – at Georgia
Oct. 10 – Arkansas
Oct. 17 – at South Carolina
Oct. 24 – at Ole Miss
Oct. 31 – LSU
Nov. 7 – Open
Nov. 14 – at Mississippi State
Nov. 21 – Tennessee
Nov. 28 – at Alabama
Dec. 5 – Texas A&M
SEC Week-by-Week
September 26
Alabama at Missouri
Georgia at Arkansas
Kentucky at Auburn
Mississippi State at LSU
Florida at Ole Miss
Tennessee at South Carolina
Vanderbilt at Texas A&M
October 3
Texas A&M at Alabama
Arkansas at Mississippi State
Auburn at Georgia
South Carolina at Florida
Ole Miss at Kentucky
LSU at Vanderbilt
Missouri at Tennessee
October 10
Alabama at Ole Miss
Arkansas at Auburn
Florida at Texas A&M
Tennessee at Georgia
Mississippi State at Kentucky
Missouri at LSU
South Carolina at Vanderbilt
October 17
Georgia at Alabama
Ole Miss at Arkansas
Auburn at South Carolina
LSU at Florida
Kentucky at Tennessee
Texas A&M at Mississippi State
Vanderbilt at Missouri
October 24
Alabama at Tennessee
Auburn at Ole Miss
Missouri at Florida
Georgia at Kentucky
South Carolina at LSU
October 31
Mississippi State at Alabama
Arkansas at Texas A&M
LSU at Auburn
Kentucky at Missouri
Ole Miss at Vanderbilt
November 7
Tennessee at Arkansas
Florida vs. Georgia (Jacksonville)
Vanderbilt at Mississippi State
Texas A&M at South Carolina
November 14
Alabama at LSU
Arkansas at Florida
Auburn at Mississippi State
Georgia at Missouri
Vanderbilt at Kentucky
South Carolina at Ole Miss
Texas A&M at Tennessee
November 21
Kentucky at Alabama
LSU at Arkansas
Tennessee at Auburn
Florida at Vanderbilt
Mississippi State at Georgia
Ole Miss at Texas A&M
Missouri at South Carolina
November 28
Auburn at Alabama
Arkansas at Missouri
Kentucky at Florida
Georgia at South Carolina
LSU at Texas A&M
Mississippi State at Ole Miss
Tennessee at Vanderbilt
December 5
Alabama at Arkansas
Texas A&M at Auburn
Florida at Tennessee
Vanderbilt at Georgia
South Carolina at Kentucky
Ole Miss at LSU
Missouri at Mississippi State
December 12
Open Date
December 19
SEC Football Championship (Atlanta)
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!