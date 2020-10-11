Jon Johnson Top 25: Top 3 teams hold firm during upset Saturday

On what was the first real upset Saturday of the season – at least in the SEC – the three top teams in the country held steady in the rankings.
Clemson stays No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 after disposing of Miami rather easily, while Alabama sticks at No. 2 and Georgia at No. 3 after both survived scares to remain unscathed.
Of course Alabama and Georgia square off on Saturday in Tuscaloosa, which may give the winner an opportunity to leapfrog Clemson depending on how convincing the winner is.
A week ago, I had Florida above Georgia at No. 3, but with Florida’s loss to Texas A&M, it was a no-brainer to move the Bulldogs into the No. 3 slot when I submitted my rankings to AP on Saturday night.
My Top 5: Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Notre Dame, which comes in at No. 4 in the AP poll released Sunday followed by North Carolina. It is hard for me to put Ohio State up that high despite not having played a game, but I do believe the Buckeyes will be among the country’s best when the Big Ten does crank it up.
Rounding out Top 10: Oklahoma State, North Carolina, Penn State, Texas A&M and Florida. The AP rankings have Florida at 10 in front of a Texas A&M team that beat the Gators. It was an easy call for me to put the Aggies in front with Florida behind.
The next 5: Miami, Cincinnati, Oregon, BYU and Auburn. I really struggled with this bunch. I can’t figure Auburn out yet, so I just kept them in the same spot as a week ago despite a less-than-impressive win over Arkansas.
Just behind: Tennessee, Wisconsin, SMU, Michigan and Virginia Tech. Tennessee gave Georgia enough trouble to make me believe the Vols are for real this year.
The final 5: Louisiana-Lafayette, Iowa State, Minnesota, Southern Cal and Kansas State. Louisiana-Lafayette of the Sun Belt, which had its scheduled game Saturday against Coastal Carolina postponed due to the threat of Hurricane Delta, comes in at No. 21 in the AP poll as well.
In and out: I brought in Southern Cal and Kansas State. I dropped LSU and Texas.
Jon’s Top 25: Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, North Carolina, Penn State, Texas A&M, Florida, Miami, Cincinnati, Oregon, BYU, Auburn, Tennessee, Wisconsin, SMU, Michigan, Va. Tech, Louisiana-Lafayette, Iowa State, Minnesota, Southern Cal and Kansas State.
AP Top 25: Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame, North Carolina, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Cincinnati, Penn State, Florida, Texas A&M, Oregon, Miami, BYU, Auburn, Wisconsin, SMU, Tennessee, Michigan, Iowa State, Louisiana-Lafayette, Kansas State, Va. Tech, Minnesota and Southern Cal.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!