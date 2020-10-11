Jon Johnson Top 25: Top 3 teams hold firm during upset Saturday

On what was the first real upset Saturday of the season – at least in the SEC – the three top teams in the country held steady in the rankings.

Clemson stays No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 after disposing of Miami rather easily, while Alabama sticks at No. 2 and Georgia at No. 3 after both survived scares to remain unscathed.

Of course Alabama and Georgia square off on Saturday in Tuscaloosa, which may give the winner an opportunity to leapfrog Clemson depending on how convincing the winner is.

A week ago, I had Florida above Georgia at No. 3, but with Florida’s loss to Texas A&M, it was a no-brainer to move the Bulldogs into the No. 3 slot when I submitted my rankings to AP on Saturday night.

My Top 5: Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Notre Dame, which comes in at No. 4 in the AP poll released Sunday followed by North Carolina. It is hard for me to put Ohio State up that high despite not having played a game, but I do believe the Buckeyes will be among the country’s best when the Big Ten does crank it up.