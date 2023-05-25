Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

It’s hard to overstate what Kade Snell has meant to Wallace College baseball, or even the junior college ranks as a whole, the past two years.

For openers, there’s what Snell accomplished on the baseball diamond this year, putting up video-game-like numbers while leading his team to a third consecutive state runner-up title.

In the process, he won nearly every major junior college award in the state, including Pitcher of the Year for both the Southern Division and the district.

He was also named Player of the Year for both the Southern Division and the district. Basically, that means not just his teammates, but all the JUCO coaches believe he was the best player in the state this year.

It was easy to see how Snell won these awards. His stats do indeed sound like he was a character in a video game. On the mound, he had an earned run average of 1.84 – best in the state. He struck out 84 – also the best in the state. He had nine wins – third in the state.

Then there are the offensive numbers. He had 68 RBIs – first in the state. He hit 13 home runs – second in the state. He hit .393, which was 12th in the state. Even his nine stolen bases placed 42nd among all junior college players in the state.

“It’s pretty awesome to have gained the respect of others in the state,” Snell said. “But I couldn’t have done any of this without my teammates. This is a team sport.”

Respect for Snell’s ability was shown often by other coaches in the league. In many crucial game situations, coaches often chose to intentionally walk Snell rather than face him.

“That’s OK with me,” Snell said. “If they want to put all of their eggs in one basket, that’s fine with me. I have no doubt my teammates will come through. They have all year. That’s why we won so many games.”

That’s part of who Snell is. He gives credit to everyone around him, and that’s not just when it comes to baseball.

“I love Wallace College,” he said. “This school means everything to me. I was going through a rough time in my life and pretty much thought maybe baseball wasn’t for me.

“I was ready to hang it up, but then I came to Wallace and I came home. Everything turned around. I got so much support from everybody.

“It wasn’t just the coaches, but the entire community and the college. I am so thankful to Dr. Ryan Spry (Athletic Director and Director of Student and Campus Services) and Mandy Wise (Director of Advising and Counseling Services). They have been extremely supportive and encouraging from day one.”

Snell had a brief stint at Auburn and has since signed to continue his career at Alabama. He says Auburn is a great school, but it just wasn’t for him. He found a home at Wallace and has become an absolute star in junior college baseball.

He has the respect of coaches and players around the state. He is admired by small kids who hang around after games to talk to him get his autograph. But through it all, this kid from Wicksburg has remained humble.

“First and foremost it comes from God,” he said. “Good, bad or whatever it is a testament to him. I’ve been through a lot and it has always worked out. And I’ve also got to give credit to my family. It’s how I was raised.”

Snell currently has a little down time, but he says he would still rather be playing baseball. He’s spending time with friends and relaxing, but he’s also working out and getting ready for what’s next.

“I’ll be playing summer ball later, and I’ve got to get ready for Alabama,” Snell said. “I’m determined to have fun, because no matter what, it’s still baseball.

“Whether it’s high school, junior college, or the SEC, it’s still baseball. And when I get there, I’m going to do whatever they need me to do. Whether it’s pitching more than hitting, or hitting more than pitching, I think I’m going to be in a good place.”

Whatever the future holds, Snell said he wanted everyone to know one thing: “I am extremely thankful for my time at Wallace. Whatever I do from now on, it’s all because of Wallace. The school and everyone here is family to me. I couldn’t be more appreciative.”