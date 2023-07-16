Wickburg native, former Wallace College baseball star and University of Alabama signee Kade Snell has been named to the All-Star team for the West Division of the prestigious Cape Code (Massachusetts) Baseball League, a collegiate summer wooden bat league.

Earlier this summer Snell was named the 2023 NJCAA Division I National Baseball Player of the Year, becoming the first player from Wallace to ever receive the award and is also believed to the first player from Alabama to be so honored.

He was also named an NJCAA First Team All-American and the state's Community College Athlete of the Year by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

Snell, a pitcher, first baseman and designated hitter, was selected as a utility player on the all-star roster.