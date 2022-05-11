LBW baseball team ready to begin play in JUCO state tourney

From the beginning, Steve Helms has always been against the play-in game for the ACCC Baseball Tournament.

“I just think it should be a 10-team tournament,” the LBW coach said again this week. “But that’s just my opinion. I guess I should think twice because here we are again as the fifth seed and playing in this game.”

Helms and his LBW Saints will actually open the ACCC Tournament on Thursday in Oxford. They will play Lawson State at 1 p.m. at Choccolocco Park.

While Helms may not be a fan of the format, history shows his teams have had quite a bit of success playing from this position. That includes in 1999 when the Saints had to play their way into the main draw but finished as state runner-up, even forcing the “if necessary” game.

Historically, Helm’s teams have always played well toward the end of the season. That was the case this year as well.

“In the last week (of the regular season), we had to win three games against Coastal Alabama North,” Helms said. “Had we dropped a single game, we wouldn’t have made it. But we won them all and here we are.”

Helms credits his late season success to his team’s work in the weight room.

“We do a good job of strength and conditioning,.” he said. “Late in the season, when a lot of teams are breaking down, we are still going strong because we have maintained our strength.”

“I’m looking forward to it,” he continued. “We’re going up there to make some noise and to aggravate some people.”

Helms plans to throw Abe Chancellor in the first game. Chancellor is a left-handed pitcher from Providence Christian in Dothan. Chancellor has a 5-1 record and an ERA of 2.85. He struck out 41 during the regular season.

In typical Steve Helms style, he jokes about his opponent. “Lucky me. All we’re doing is facing a pitcher who has already signed with Mississippi State.”

That would be Graham Yntema. He enters the tournament with a record of 7-4 and an ERA of 2.62. Most impressive, Yntema struck out 99 which led the state. Wallace-Dothan’s Clete Hartzog was second with 84.

But Helms points out one important fact about the ACCC Baseball Tournament.

“The best team doesn’t always win this tournament. There are some good teams and some quality coaches here.

“But it often comes down to a bad bounce, a missed call, or a dropped ball. You have to play hard and get a little lucky because you never know what can happen.”