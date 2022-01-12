Local JUCO softball programs prepare for season ahead

“At any time we could probably start five or six freshmen, it just depends on who is performing. I like our depth. I won’t say this is the most talented team that I’ve ever had, but I like our depth.

“If someone is in a slump, we’re not going to have to stick through someone going through a 0 for 20 (hitting slump). There will be someone who will jump up and take their spot.

“I think we have pretty good pitchers. We’re not going to strike out a lot of people, so we have to play defense to have success.”

Russo expects the competition to be tough in the South Division, which also includes local clubs Enterprise State and Lurleen B. Wallace of Andalusia.

“I don’t think anybody in our conference can just show up and say, ‘Gosh, we’re going to win that game,” Russo said. “I think everyone is competitive up and down the line. It’s going to be really interesting every game out, and that’s the way it should be.”

Kaitlynn Wiggins is in her second year at LBW, which finished fourth in the state tournament a year ago.