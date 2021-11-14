NFL Prospect Watch: Return star and Enterprise product Marcus Jones of Houston

Why would they kick to him?

That was the obvious question after Houston's Marcus Jones returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown with 17 seconds left in an Oct. 30 game against SMU, giving the Cougars a 44-37 victory and ending the Mustangs' bid for an unbeaten season. SMU coach Sonny Dykes indicated there was too much time on the clock to risk giving Houston good field position with a squib kick, and the result was one of the most dramatic plays of the college football season.

Afterward, Houston coach Dana Holgorsen suggested Jones might be the best returner ever.

Jones, a former Enterprise High star, began his college career at Troy. He returned two kickoffs for touchdowns in a 2017 game against Coastal Carolina, then three weeks later, he scored on a kick return and an interception return in a victory over Arkansas State.

He added another kick return touchdown as a sophomore before transferring to Houston. He ran a punt back 72 yards for a TD against South Florida in 2020, and this season he's scored twice on punt returns, twice on kickoff returns, and even once as a receiver.

SIZE & STATS