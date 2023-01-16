Pitching appears strength for Wallace baseball team under new coach Ryan Ihle

As Ryan Ihle embarks on his first season at the new Wallace College baseball coach, he does so with the luxury of having one of the best players in the state in Wicksburg native and recent University of Alabama signee Kade Snell.

“He’s our team leader, there’s no doubt about that,” Ihle said of Snell, a left-handed power pitcher and also a first baseman with a strong bat. “He had a solid year last year. This year when he’s on the mound, I think we want to focus just on the mound, and then in the other three (conference series) games let him do his thing at the plate as well, because he was such a strong bat for us, which was kind of unexpected. We more so brought him into pitch.”

Snell originally signed with Auburn, but didn’t see any action during his freshman year there and transferred to Wallace. A year ago, Snell appeared in 14 games for the Govs, picking up three wins in 66 innings pitched with a 4.91 ERA and recording 46 strikeouts. Also serving as a first baseman, Snell had a .396 batting average with 44 RBIs and five home runs.

He officially signed with Alabama last Tuesday.

“We’re really excited for him for next year, but we don’t want to look past this year because we think he can be the biggest piece we have in that group to help get us to where we want to be in Grand Junction (NJCAA World Series) at the end,” Ihle said.

“We’re also excited that he is a local kid, and we want to continue that trend of getting players like him from this local area, but also outside in other parts.”

Ihle takes over as head coach after the retirement of Mackey Sasser, who led the program for 25 years.

As an assistant under Sasser last season for the first time, Ihle said he learned much from the veteran coach and doesn’t plan to change a lot in the way he runs the program.

He spoke to media members last Wednesday during a Junior College Coaches Media Day sponsored by Encore Rehab.

“I think we don’t need to change a whole lot of what they’ve been doing in the past … making sure they’re doing the right things on and off the field, giving ourselves a chance to win as many games as possible,” Ihle said. “But ultimately making sure our guys get after it every day. We practice hard; we did that last year and I like the group this year because they seem to buy into that process.

“That team chemistry; that team camaraderie … that’s big in the long run in a long 56-game season. This group is very close. They got together very early and bought into each other, so there’s not a lot of jealously among the group. They understand we’ve brought into winning baseball games and everyone has their own piece to add to it.”

Ihle is a 28-year-old originally from Brisbane, Australia. He moved to the United States to pursue a baseball scholarship at Colby Community College in Kansas where he was named All-Conference shortstop. From there he attended Columbus State (Ga.) University in nearby Columbus, Ga., and earned All-America honors as a senior. Before landing at Wallace, he coached at Cloud County Community College in Kansas and also coaches every summer at the Cape Cod League in Massachusetts.

A year ago, Ihle served as the Govs’ recruiting coordinator along with his on-the-field duties as the hitting coach.

“We want to get the best players we can locally, just because of this Wiregrass area being such a hot spot for very good baseball players,” Ihle said. “But in order to have a lot of success in this conference, you’re going to have to tap into some other areas within not only this region, but also the country.

“We’ve brought in some other players from different parts of the world … we have a guy from Kansas, we’ve got some players from Tennessee, Louisiana … we want to continue having success with getting players from outside of the area. But ultimately, you will have such a strong core that is from the Wiregrass area, and that’s what we have this year as well.”

With Snell leading the way, Wallace is expected to have a solid pitching staff going into the season, which begins Feb. 3 when the Govs take part in the PCB College Baseball Classic in Panama City Beach.

“We had a transfer from Northwest Florida, Christian Ford, he’s a big, tall (6-6, 245) right-handed pitcher who we project to be in the starting rotation,” Ihle said. “We also have another transfer from Valdosta State whose name is Jayce James (Eufaula native). He’s a strong left-handed pitcher. He’s very crafty, as opposed to Kade. Kade has a power arm; James is a little bit of a crafty lefty. We like what he shows on the mound.”

Ihle also believes another Wicksburg product, freshman Jackson Glover, has a chance to earn a spot in the rotation.

“We like what he brings to the table,” Ihle said. “He may find his way into the starting rotation, depending on how things go.

“Jackson, for him to put a little bit more weight on to be a little more physical, will help him in the long run to be just a little more durable. It’s a lot longer season than it is in high school.

“Also, Jackson Chancey (freshman from G.W. Long) is a good right-handed pitcher who knows where the ball is going.”