Prayers are being sought for Eufaula native KD Hill, a senior defensive lineman for Ole Miss this past season who was reportedly injured in a car accident.

There was a story on the 247Sports website Inside The Rebels posted early Sunday morning that Hill was reportedly in stable condition in an Alabama hospital after suffering major injuries in an automobile accident on Interstate 65 near Cullman on Friday. The report said there were no fatalities in the crash.

On Saturday night, the official Ole Miss Football Facebook and Twitter accounts posted: Keeping KD Hill in all our thoughts.

The Eufaula Tiger Football Facebook site posted: Please keep former Eufaula Tiger, Ka’Darian Hill, in your thoughts and prayers!

An Ole Miss fan site on Facebook called Forever OLE MISS wrote: Forever OLE MISS sends our thoughts and prayers to Rebel K. D. Hill and his family as he fights through the results of a career-ending car wreck. We are Ole Miss.

Hill, a five-year player at Ole Miss, was named the 2022 Chucky Mullins Courage Award winner prior to the start of last season.

The award honors the late Mullins, a defensive back who had his Ole Miss career come to an end during the 1989 game against Vanderbilt when he was paralyzed after making a tackle. After returning to his studies at Ole Miss, Mullins passed away May 6, 1991.

The award is presented annually to an Ole Miss upperclassman defensive player that embodies the spirit of Mullins – courage, leadership, perseverance and determination.

Besides being a leader among his teammates, Hill has made an impact in the Oxford community.

Hill makes regular visits to the C.B. Webb Housing Authority, took part in the Grove Grocery Mission, which helps raise money for the University of Mississippi Food Pantry, and worked with the Adopt-A-Basket program every year, which assists families in need throughout the Lafayette-Oxford-University Community with Thanksgiving baskets.

“I always had in my heart to give back to the community and God just spoke to me … that’s what He wanted me to do was impact the youth, because I was once in their shoes before,” Hill told the Dothan Eagle during a phone interview last September. “Growing up, I never saw anyone come see me or anything, so I said, ‘Why not do this for the kids of Oxford while I’m here right now as I’m playing college football to show them that they mean a lot to me’ because I’m able to manage that as well as school and football during the season.”

He graduated from Ole Miss in May of 2022 with a bachelor’s in exercise science, one of the highlights of his life.

“Me being the first male on my grandma’s side to go to college and get my degree is truly a blessing … to show my cousins and my family members that they can do this as well,” Hill said in the Dothan Eagle interview.

Following his career at Ole Miss, Hill was invited to camp with the New York Jets as a free agent in May. He compiled 58 total tackles during his career with the Rebels, with four tackles for loss and one sack.