Reports: LSU, coach Orgeron to part ways at end of season

LSU and coach Ed Orgeron have agreed to part ways after this season, according to multiple media reports Sunday, 21 months after he led the Tigers to a national championship with what is considered one of the greatest teams in college football history.

Sports Illustrated was first to report that Orgeron would not return to LSU in 2022 but is expected to coach out the rest of the season for the Tigers. LSU spokesman Michael Bonnette declined to comment on the reports.

The timing of the decision Sunday — the day after the Tigers (4-3) upset Florida — comes as a surprise, though the end for Coach O at LSU seemed to be approaching soon after a blowout loss to Kentucky last week.

The win over Florida at home on Saturday made LSU 9-8 since beating Clemson in New Orleans for the national championship on Jan. 13, 2020.

Orgeron is 49-17 with the Tigers in six seasons, including 15-0 in 2019 when Joe Burrow won a Heisman Trophy and LSU earned its third national championship in 17 seasons — coming with three different coaches.

Orgeron received a six-year contract extension after the 2019 season. According to USA Today, he is scheduled to make $9 million this season, the second-highest salary in major college football behind Alabama's Nick Saban.