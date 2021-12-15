Seminole County defensive back Nick Cull signs with Ole Miss

Seminole County football standout Nick Cull is now an Ole Miss Rebel.

The senior signed with Lane Kiffin’s program on Wednesday morning at the school in Donalsonville, Ga.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound defensive back is ranked as high as No. 20 nationally at his position by Rivals and No. 36 by 247 Sports Composite. He is considered a top 50 player in the state of Georgia by most recruiting services He is rated a four-star prospect by 247Sports Composite, On3 and Rivals.

“From the beginning, they were always recruiting me and they were always real,” Cull said of Ole Miss during a Dothan Eagle interview back in August when he committed to the program. “I like the way they plan to use me on defense. Overall, I felt it was the best fit for me and my family.”

Cull, during the August interview, said that Ole Miss coaches indicated that they will utilize him as hybrid safety in its three safety system, allowing him to roam the field.

The Clarion (Miss.) Ledger, on its website Wednesday, said “With his size, Cull probably profiles as a nickelback or interior safety, potentially taking over for Tysheem Johnson if he moves outside to sideline corner next year.”