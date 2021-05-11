Shelton State forces if-necessary game with Wallace for ACCC tourney title

OZARK – The Wallace Govs are still one win away from an ACCC Baseball Championship and a trip to Grand Junction Colorado for the JUCO World Series.

But now they are also one loss away from the end of their season. That’s because the Shelton State Buccaneers forced the “if-necessary” game Tuesday afternoon at Eagle Stadium.

The Buccaneers did to the Govs what the Govs did to them on Sunday night. It wasn’t just a win but a beat-down victory. Shelton handed the Govs a 13-3 defeat.

The “if necessary” game was originally scheduled for Tuesday afternoon but was delayed due to inclement weather. It will now be played at noon on Wednesday.

“Their pitcher (Jackson Reynolds) just shut us down today,” Wallace coach Mackey Sasser said. “We couldn’t do anything with him. He kept us off balance the entire game.”

Reynolds tossed 8 2/3 innings, striking out six, giving up five hits, and didn’t walk a single batter. With only one out to get in the contest, Reynolds was removed from the game just so Buccaneer fans could give him a standing ovation.

The Govs briefly had the lead in the game. In the second inning, Wallace got back-to-back singles from Zane Faulk and Ryan Tomlin. Faulk scored on a groundout by Myles White.