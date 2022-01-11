Top Dogs: Georgia celebrates title, looks ahead to 2022

Smart has several players who plan to enter the transfer portal, though they held off on making their decisions public until after the national championship game.

Finally, Georgia is still putting the finishing touches on another stellar recruiting class.

"We don't know how many spots we have because we don't know what some guys are doing," Smart said. "There's a lot of work to be done."

The most intriguing position is quarterback.

Stetson Bennett, a former walk-on who took over the starting job after JT Daniels was injured, is a fifth-year senior but does have another year of eligibility because of COVID-19.

Daniels, a former top recruit who transferred to Georgia from Southern California after the 2019 season, also has an extra year of eligibility remaining. Further down the depth chart are Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff, soon to be joined by 2022 signee Gunner Stockton.

Hard to envision all of them being with the Bulldogs next season.

Bennett, the offensive MVP of both the Orange Bowl semifinal and the national championship game, isn't regarded as a top NFL prospect, so he could come back for a sixth season.