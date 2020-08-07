Troy Trojans back on the football field for first day of practice

TROY – Troy coach Chip Lindsey really liked the life and energy of his players during the Trojans’ first preseason practice on Friday morning.
Off the field, he wants the exact opposite from his team.
“I told them yesterday that we’re asking you to live a boring life right now,” Lindsey said. “You know, not go out, not have people over to your house, not be involved with big gatherings and things.”
Such is life during the coronavirus pandemic for every college football team. As for Troy, Lindsey couldn’t be happier with things as his team returned to the field.
“We’re in as good a shape as we’ve been in right now,” Lindsey said. “We have everybody out here that should be, and that’s a testament to our players doing what we asked them to do.”
Troy spent around two hours on the practice field Friday. The Trojans will continue with practices the next four mornings before taking a break on Wednesday, the first day of classes on campus.
“It felt great to be back on the field,” Lindsey said. “With all the guidelines and protocols we have in place and the limited amount of time we had in the spring, we’ve tried to adjust practice some and kind of go between some full-speed stuff and some run-through stuff teaching – trying to focus on that more.
“I think the practice schedule will be something we’ll kind of continue to alter some as we go until I feel great about them being in the shape they need to be in.
“If you’ve (players) been here the whole summer you’ve had nine weeks. Obviously we’ve had some interruptions from time to time, but for the most part really pleased with the kind of shape we’re in.
“We didn’t have anybody have to come out from heat illness, which last year we had several. The attitude has been great.”
There are four quarterbacks – Gunnar Watson (sophomore), Parker McNeil (JUCO transfer), Jacob Free (junior) and true freshman Kyle Toole – vying to earn the starting quarterback job which opened following the graduation of Kaleb Barker.
With the season fast approaching, Lindsey will be monitoring their every snap in determining a starter.
“I’d like to do it within two weeks of the first game, so whoever our starter is has two weeks to go with the ones all the time and develop that relationship,” Lindsey said. “The guy that’s going to be our starter first is the guy who leads our team the best and moves the offense up and down the field.
“It’s not really based on completions and stats and all of that. It’s the guy who leads our team the best. That’s kind of what I’m looking for.”
McNeil, a transfer from Navarro College in Texas, understands the urgency of establishing a starter.
“All I can do is compete and do the best I can every day,” McNeil said. “Gunnar, Jacob and Kyle – I mean they are all great quarterbacks. They are smart and know exactly what they’re doing, so you’ve got to be pretty perfect if you want to have this job. It brings the best out of you.”
Perhaps nobody was more excited to be back on the practice field than senior running back B.J. Smith, who went down with a leg injury the second game of last season against Southern Miss and missed the remainder of the year after undergoing surgery. Smith looked comfortable making cuts on the field Friday.
“It’s getting back close to 100 (percent) and getting better every day,” Smith said. “I’m just trying to make progress. It’s the best I’ve felt in probably 10 months.”
Lindsey is certainly happy to see him back for more than just his ability running the football.
“B.J. is an unquestioned leader on our team,” Lindsey said. “Even though he was hurt last year, he was around all of the time and provided that voice, but now he’s on the field and looked great. We’re counting on him to be a big part of this thing this year.”
At the conclusion of practice, Lindsey announced three walk-ons have been placed on scholarship: Craig Slocum (junior safety), Trey Coryell (senior tight end) and Micah Murphy (junior safety).
“All of them have earned it on and off the field,” Lindsey said.
Follow Jon Johnson on Twitter @eaglesportsed
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!