Troy Trojans back on the football field for first day of practice

“I think the practice schedule will be something we’ll kind of continue to alter some as we go until I feel great about them being in the shape they need to be in.

“If you’ve (players) been here the whole summer you’ve had nine weeks. Obviously we’ve had some interruptions from time to time, but for the most part really pleased with the kind of shape we’re in.

“We didn’t have anybody have to come out from heat illness, which last year we had several. The attitude has been great.”

There are four quarterbacks – Gunnar Watson (sophomore), Parker McNeil (JUCO transfer), Jacob Free (junior) and true freshman Kyle Toole – vying to earn the starting quarterback job which opened following the graduation of Kaleb Barker.

With the season fast approaching, Lindsey will be monitoring their every snap in determining a starter.

“I’d like to do it within two weeks of the first game, so whoever our starter is has two weeks to go with the ones all the time and develop that relationship,” Lindsey said. “The guy that’s going to be our starter first is the guy who leads our team the best and moves the offense up and down the field.