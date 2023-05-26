Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

MONTGOMERY —- It started out so good for the Troy Trojan baseball team in Friday’s Sun Belt Conference Tournament elimination game against Appalachian State.

One bad inning, though, proved to be disastrous for the Trojans.

The Mountaineers erupted for 10 runs in the sixth inning to overcome a Troy lead on way to a 14-10 victory over the Trojans at Montgomery’s Riverwalk Stadium.

Troy led 7-0 through three-and-a half innings before Appalachian State cut the lead with three runs in the bottom of the fourth then overtaking Troy with the explosive sixth-inning.

The outcome ended Troy’s tournament experience in three games (1-2 record). The Trojans (39-20) are expected to receive a bid to a NCAA Regional Tournament. That announcement will come on Sunday.

Appalachian State advanced to play Saturday against Southern Miss at 9 a.m.

Troy scored two in the first, three in the third and two in the fourth to build its 7-0 lead.

In the opening inning, Kole Myers started the game with a single up the middle on a 3-2 pitch and Ethan Kavanagh followed with a single. The two runners advanced to second and third, respectively, on a wild pitch. Caleb Bartolero grounded out to second with Myers scoring. Kavanagh then scored on a passed ball.

Two innings later, Kavanagh reached on a one-out walk and advanced to second on a wild pitch. After a ground out, William Sullivan walked, putting runners at first and second. Tremayne Cobb Jr. then singled to right to score Kavanagh. Shane Lewis walked to load the bases and Donovan Whibbs delivered a two-run single to center, pushing the Trojans to a 5-0 lead.

Troy padded its advantage in the top of the fourth inning. Myers, who was 3-for-5 to lead the Trojan offense, singled to right with one out and moved to second on a wild pitch. Kavanagh reached on an error and Bartolero walked to load the bases. Sullivan drew a walk on a 3-1 pitch, forcing in Myers. Cobb followed with a sacrifice fly to right to bring home Kavanagh to make it 7-0 before a strikeout ended the inning.

App State answered with three in the bottom of the fourth off a bases-loaded walk to Andrew Terrell and a CJ Boyd’s two-run single.

It stayed 7-3 Troy until the bottom of the sixth when the game turned to the Mountaineers, who sent 14 batters to the plate to score 10 runs off seven hits and three walks against three Trojan pitchers. All 10 runs scored after two outs.

Hunter Wilder and Terrell singled to open the inning before Boyd flied out. A walk to Xavier Moronta loaded the bases before a strikeout. The next nine batters would then reach base.

After a wild pitch allowed Wilder to score, Hayden Cross walked to reload the bases. Golston Gillespie walked to force a run before Austin St. Laurent singled home two runs to tie it and Alex Reed followed with a two-run triple to put the Mountaineers in front, 9-7.

Wilder came back up, walked and second stole before Terrell earned a two-run single. After Terrell stole second, Boyd belted a two-run homer to left, making it 13-7 App State.

Mononta followed with a double, but was left stranded on a ground out.

The Trojans scored once in the top of the eighth and two in the ninth to close to within four and had runners at second and third when Mountaineer pitcher Collin Welch got a line out to end the game.

Myers had a RBI sac fly in the eighth to score Clay Stearns in. Kyle Mock singled home Hudson Hartsfield and Myers had a run-scoring double to score Stearns in the ninth.

In between, Boyd hit his second homer of the game for App State.

Troy’s offense finished with 11 hits, led by Myers’ three-hit performance. Kavanagh and Cobb Jr. had two hits each.

The Mountaineers earned 15 hits, led by three hit games from Boyd and Reed. Moronta, St. Laurent and Terrell added two hits each.

Zach Lewis, the third of five App State pitchers, picked up the win. Brody Fuller, the third of five Troy pitchers, took the loss.