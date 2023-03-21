TROY – With scouts from 21 NFL teams and one CFL team plus representatives from the Senior Bowl watching, 17 Troy Trojans football players went through drills Tuesday during Troy’s annual Pro Day activities.

The activities included both in the weight room and outside on the Veterans Memorial Stadium turf where temperatures were in the mid-40s.

“The turnout from the NFL teams was tremendous,” head coach Jon Sumrall said. “For our guys to have the opportunity to perform in front of them and showcase their talents and ability is a really special day.

“Everyone did a great job, and I’m proud of them and their accomplishments. Today is just a piece of the puzzle; the film is what everybody always goes back to. When the moments got big, did you get too big or did you shrink?

“The football questions are easy to answer for our guys. There is a reason we were 12-2 as a team, and it is because this group working out today is tough-minded, high-character blue-collar guys who love the game and love each other.”

Jake Andrews, who participated in the NFL Combine, checked in at 6-foot-2 and 306 pounds. He posted 29 reps on the bench, a 4.76 shuttle and 7.79 three cone time. His bench press would have ranked sixth among offensive linemen at the Combine – he didn’t bench while there.

Defensive tackle Shakel Brown had a monster day with 30 reps on the bench – would have ranked second among defensive linemen at the Combine – and ran a 4.92 40-yard dash at 295 pounds. Additionally, his 32.5-inch vertical would have been the third-best at the Combine and his 4.41 shuttle would have ranked first.

Craig Slocum posted the best vertical of the day with a jump of 34.5 inches and RaJae Johnson’s 10-foot-5 broad jump was the best of the day.

Carlton Martial, the NCAA’s all-time leading tackler at the FBS level, went through drills for the scouts, while Austin Stidham, a three-time All-Sun Belt selection, went through the offensive line skill drills after sitting out the agility tests following recent surgery.

Quarterback Jarrett Doege closed out the day with an impressive throwing session with Johnson. Doege didn’t shy away from the bench press earlier in the morning with 13 reps. No quarterback at the Combine attempted the bench press.

The NFL teams included San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Carolina Panthers, Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Chargers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots, Houston Texas, Minnesota Vikings, Baltimore Ravens, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Giants, Green Bay Packers, Denver Broncos and Detroit Lions.

The one CFL team in attendance was the Edmonton Elks.