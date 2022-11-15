A program defining win for Troy basketball team against Florida State

Less than 24 hours after his Troy basketball team knocked off Florida State, 79-72, head coach Scott Cross called it, “One of those program defining wins.”

The Trojans improved to 3-0 overall with the huge road victory, the first for the program over a Power 5 opponent since the Troy defeated Mississippi State (56-53) in the first game played at newly-built Trojan Arena in 2012.

“Last night was one of the most amazing wins that I’ve been a part of,” Cross said. “Our guys were really tenacious defensively throughout the game. We played together as a team. Our guys made the extra pass; they made their teammates better.”

It wasn’t a fluke by any means.

Troy led 32-27 at halftime and led by 10 early in the second half before FSU went on a 16-4 scoring runs over five minutes to take a short-lived two-point lead. The Trojans then went on a 12-2 run punctuated by a slam dunk by Christian Turner and never looked back.

Newcomer Aamer Muhammad, a transfer guard from Lubbock (Texas) Christian University, led the way with 23 points, while guard Chistyon Eugene was right behind with 22.

Afterwards, there was a big celebration in the locker room for the Trojans followed by a fun bus ride back to Troy from Tallahassee.

“The celebration after the game was wonderful, you know what I’m saying,” Eugene said. “We went straight to the locker room after the win and started jumping around and yelling … throwing water around when Coach came in.

“On the bus ride home everybody was tired … sleeping, talking, laughing … and we watched the game on the way back also.”

Kieffer Punter, a senior guard who scored 10 points and grabbed nine rebounds, talked about what a win like this can do for a team confidence-wise.

“I know coming into a lot of seasons, guys know we can be good and guys have confidence in the team in what we build throughout the summer, but I think when you start the season off and we actually start playing games that matter, that’s really when you realize how big and how important each game is,” Punter said.

“To win against a Power 5 on the road is a huge statement game. I think last night’s game was huge for guys’ confidence and I think guys now are actually starting to see we have a special group that can do really good this year.”

The depth of the Troy basketball team was also in full display as the Trojans’ bench outscored the Seminoles 31-9.

“We do not win that game without those sitting beside me,” Cross said of the non-starters. “You’ve got to have great production and great energy coming off the bench to have a championship team. Because of our bench, I think our depth did kind of help us win that game. I think we kind of wore them down towards the end.”

Cross, now in his fourth year at Troy, said he believes the win can catapult the program.

“It shows a glimpse of what we can be,” Cross said. “I think we’re going to continue to get better.

“We have great leadership on our team, guys are buying in, so I’m excited to see where this team goes throughout the year.”

Where Troy goes this week is a long road trip to Montana, where the team will play three games in as many days in the UMontana Tournament starting Thursday with a game against Merrimack. Troy plays St. Thomas on Friday and Montana on Saturday.

“It’s going to be a long week ahead with a ton of traveling, but another great opportunity for us to grow as a basketball team.”