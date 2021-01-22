Al Pogue, Luke Meadows expected to join Troy football coaching staff

Al Pogue is expected back at Troy University after a two-year absence to coach the secondary and Luke Meadows is reportedly going to be hired from Kansas as the Trojans’ offensive line coach, the Dothan Eagle has learned.

The hires haven’t been made official, but have been reported by multiple media outlets,

Pogue, who coached at Troy from 2014-2018, spent last season at Auburn as a defensive assistant coach and the year before that at West Virginia as the outside linebackers coach.

A native of Mobile, Pogue played at Alabama State (1993-96) where he was an All-America at free safety. He spent six years as a high school head coach before advancing to the college ranks, including time at Carver-Montgomery (2008-2010), St. Jude (2006-2007) and Calhoun (2002).

During his first stint at Troy, Pogue served as cornerbacks coach. In 2018, Troy led the Sun Belt Conference in sacks, interceptions, turnovers and red zone defense.

Pogue replaces Ray Brown, who has been hired at Utah State. Brown spent two seasons at Troy coaching the cornerbacks following three seasons at Abilene Christian where he coached the defensive backs.