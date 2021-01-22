Al Pogue, Luke Meadows expected to join Troy football coaching staff

Al Pogue is expected back at Troy University after a two-year absence to coach the secondary and Luke Meadows is reportedly going to be hired from Kansas as the Trojans’ offensive line coach, the Dothan Eagle has learned.
The hires haven’t been made official, but have been reported by multiple media outlets,
Pogue, who coached at Troy from 2014-2018, spent last season at Auburn as a defensive assistant coach and the year before that at West Virginia as the outside linebackers coach.
A native of Mobile, Pogue played at Alabama State (1993-96) where he was an All-America at free safety. He spent six years as a high school head coach before advancing to the college ranks, including time at Carver-Montgomery (2008-2010), St. Jude (2006-2007) and Calhoun (2002).
During his first stint at Troy, Pogue served as cornerbacks coach. In 2018, Troy led the Sun Belt Conference in sacks, interceptions, turnovers and red zone defense.
Pogue replaces Ray Brown, who has been hired at Utah State. Brown spent two seasons at Troy coaching the cornerbacks following three seasons at Abilene Christian where he coached the defensive backs.
Meadows has spent the past two seasons at Kansas as offensive line coach and will be entering his 24th season of coaching in the college football ranks. He replaces Ryan Pugh, who left Troy for Baylor earlier this month, but has since been released.
A South Dakota native, Meadows has spent time as an assistant at Eastern Michigan, Garden City (Kan.) Community College, Southern Mississippi, Florida Atlantic and South Dakota State.
Troy head coach Chip Lindsey still has to find a replacement for wide receivers coach Cornelius Williams, who was recently hired to coach the same position at Auburn.
Spring practice for the Trojans is scheduled to begin on Feb. 23. Troy finished with a 5-6 record this past season with a 3-4 mark in Sun Belt Conference play.
