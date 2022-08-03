All eyes on the quarterbacks as Troy opens camp under new head coach

TROY – Gunnar Watson has grown accustomed to battling for the Troy starting quarterback job.

“It’s been like that for three years, so I’m used to it,” the junior said following the Trojans first practice of fall camp Wednesday.

“It’s nice to have somebody to compete with. You don’t get lackadaisical; you’re always out here competing, so I’m used to it and I’m ready for it.”

Redshirt freshman quarterback Peter Costelli, a transfer from Utah, is eager to battle for the spot, but the Redondo Beach, Calif., native is also trying to get accustomed to the south Alabama heat and humidity, along with the pesky gnats.

“Still working on that,” Costelli said with a smile.

Watson and Costelli will have company in the race for the starting quarterback job in redshirt freshman Quayde Hawkins, true freshman Tucker Kilcrease of Brantley and redshirt freshman Will Carn.

Hawkins was limited in what he could do Wednesday while he recovers from an ankle injury.

“He could probably turn it loose a touch more, but I’d rather be cautious the first few days and get him full speed in a few days instead of having a setback early,” first-year Troy head coach Jon Sumrall said of Hawkins. “I think in the next week he’ll be 100 percent.”

Costelli arrived on campus early this summer and has quickly built a rapport with Watson and the other quarterbacks.

“Gunnar is a really good quarterback and I think our whole QB room is really solid,” Costelli said. “We’re not competing against each other, we’re competing with each other. I’m always asking questions and he’s (Watson) teaching me a lot. So it’s good … it’s great competing and we’re both doing our best.”

Costelli, who stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 223 pounds, passed for 1,992 yards as a junior in high school with 23 touchdowns. He didn’t play his senior season due to schools in California moving their season to the spring because of COVID-19 concerns in the fall. Costelli graduated in January of his senior year and was an early enrollee at Utah. He didn’t play in a game last year with the Utes.

“I was looking at schools and my dad brought it up and we looked more into it,” Costelli said of Troy “We’ve always heard good things and it’s always been a solid program.

“Honestly, I love the coaching staff and what we’re trying to build here, you know? I think the environment is really good.”

Watson split time last year with Taylor Powell, who has since transferred to Eastern Michigan. Watson was the primary starter two years ago and welcomes the competition.

“I mean, he’s definitely going to make us better as a whole and he’s going to make me better,” Watson said of Costelli. “We’re going to continue to make each other better.”

Watson believes the offense has definitely progressed since the spring, when the unit appeared to be getting beat by the defense on a consistent basis.

“I think the whole spring they (defense) had the upper hand,” Watson said. “We have a lot of different calls to make and everybody was learning. I think we’ve gotten a lot better in that aspect and are kind of catching up. We’re competing a lot better with them, I’ll say that.”

Sumrall thought the quarterbacks performed well overall during the Wednesday practice.

“I thought early they all threw it pretty good, especially where we got some shots behind the defense a little bit,” Sumrall said. “I thought that was good to see.

“I thought we threw the ball as a group better than maybe at some times in the spring. That lacked consistently later in practice, but I thought they all did some good things.”

It should be an interesting battle going forward.

“Gunnar, I think, has improved his body as a whole and his arm has gotten a little bit better as well,” Sumrall said. “Peter is throwing it good. The thing that Peter does that jumps out is he can really run. So from a mobility standpoint, he’s got some things he does different.”

Center of attention: Junior Jake Andrews, a starter at right guard the past two years, looks on the verge of earning the starting job at center in replacing Dylan Bradshaw, who has graduated after starting the past three years.

“Jake took most of the snaps with the ones today,” Sumrall said. “We’ll cross-train certain guys for depth, but I think if we had to play a game today it would be Jake Andrews, but I do feel confident in some of those other guys coming on.

“Obviously center is a very unique skill set and it takes a different ability from a mental standpoint and just physically having to snap the ball and do the communications at the line of scrimmage. I think Jake has really embraced that role.”

Stepping up: Senior linebacker Carlton Martial has long been considered a leader because of his play, but now he wants to lead vocally as well.

“We kind of needed that voice – that leader on the team – that can actually bring everybody together,” Martial said. “I felt like I kind of dropped the ball on that these last few years and I want to grow as a person and grow as a football player and be a better leader for these guys.”

Injury report: While all the players appear good-to-go with the exception of a nagging injury here or there, defensive coordinator Shiel Wood is hampered by having to wear a walking boot on his right foot after suffering a freak injury earlier this summer while running to pick up a football.

Wood turned the foot awkwardly and surgery was required, but he’s on the mend and is expected to be out of the boot in a couple of weeks.