Andy Davis relives Troy’s 258-point game ahead of celebration

Of course, DeVry put up plenty of points as well.

“You know, we played defense, but they wanted to run up and down the floor, too,” Davis said. “We had the philosophy of let them score two sometimes and we’ll score three. You have to think that way in that Loyola-Marymount system. Because what you want to do is you want to get people to play fast. To their credit, they ran with us.”

Troy attempted 109 shots from 3-point range and connected on 51. The Trojans made 102 of 190 overall shots from the field and connected on all three of their free throw tries.

Troy coach Don Maestri employed the Loyola-Marymount offense – a fast-paced run-and-gun style designed by then LMU coach Paul Westhead – before the 1990-91 season.

“Going into my junior year, I think coach Maestri realized we didn’t have anybody like 6-8 or 6-9 on that team, but every guy was like anywhere from 6-4 to 6-6 and was lanky and could run and shoot,” Davis said.