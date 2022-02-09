Andy Davis relives Troy’s 258-point game ahead of celebration

Bonifay native Andy Davis scored the first two of what would become a record-setting 258-point Troy basketball tally against DeVry Institute of Atlanta 30 years ago in Sartain Hall.
Ironically, it would be his only shot of the game during the Trojans’ 258-141 win that made national headlines during the 1991-92 college season.
“I didn’t shoot anymore,” Davis said with a chuckle during a phone interview with the Dothan Eagle this week.
Instead, the senior co-captain enjoyed watching his teammates put up shots at a dizzying rate in creating a single-game scoring record that will likely never be eclipsed.
A celebration of the 258-point game will be held at Trojan Arena on Saturday during halftime as Troy hosts Arkansas-Little Rock starting at 4 p.m. The original celebration was slated last month for a game against Georgia State, but the game was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within then Troy program.
Davis and many of his former teammates and coaches plan to be at the reunion this week, which rekindles many memories for that game on Jan. 12, 1992.
“Tommy Davis threw a great pass right down the middle on this play we used to always run and I scored a layup,” Davis said of his lone basket.
From that point, Andy Davis, a forward, rebounded and got the ball to others. He also inbounded the ball to his teammates, who often were back down the court putting up shots at the blink of an eye before Davis had much of a chance to get in position to score. He played 19 minutes in the game, pulling down 12 rebounds, dishing out eight assists and making six steals.
All 11 players for Troy scored in the game – led by Terry McCord with 41 points and Brian Simpson with 37 – with Davis the only one not scoring in double figures.
It didn’t bother him in the least.
“We had a really good team and we had guys that could shoot,” Davis said. “Once it started rolling, they didn’t need me to shoot anymore. It was the kind of game that everybody got to play, so I was good with my role.”
Troy, then on the Division II level, had set a single-game record for points a year earlier against DeVry, an NAIA member, by winning 187-117, thus went into the rematch a year later with a goal of scoring at least 200.
In the second meeting, Troy led 123-53 at intermission and the players realized the goal of reaching 200 could be attained.
“Once we got to halftime, I think everybody knew we were going to obliterate that,” Davis said.
Of course, DeVry put up plenty of points as well.
“You know, we played defense, but they wanted to run up and down the floor, too,” Davis said. “We had the philosophy of let them score two sometimes and we’ll score three. You have to think that way in that Loyola-Marymount system. Because what you want to do is you want to get people to play fast. To their credit, they ran with us.”
Troy attempted 109 shots from 3-point range and connected on 51. The Trojans made 102 of 190 overall shots from the field and connected on all three of their free throw tries.
Troy coach Don Maestri employed the Loyola-Marymount offense – a fast-paced run-and-gun style designed by then LMU coach Paul Westhead – before the 1990-91 season.
“Going into my junior year, I think coach Maestri realized we didn’t have anybody like 6-8 or 6-9 on that team, but every guy was like anywhere from 6-4 to 6-6 and was lanky and could run and shoot,” Davis said.
“He came in and said, ‘We’re going to run this Loyola-Marymount system and we have to get in the best conditioning.’ He made us run, shoot and run, shoot and run. That system actually kept us winning because when teams were bigger than us, we would just out-run them. The system fit all of us.
“We had like 10 or 11 guys that were very similar – could handle the ball well enough, could shoot, could pass … and we were all in that 6-6 range.”
Davis, who has been in the healthcare business for 20-plus years and is now chief operating officer at a medical center in Buffalo, served as a graduate assistant for Maestri for a year following his graduation from Troy.
The Trojans were runner-up to Cal State-Bakersfield in the Division II National championship game in the 1992-93 season in Springfield, Mass., which is home to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Maestri took the team to the museum, where the basketball and other information from the 258 game are displayed.
“That was a cool experience,” Davis said. “We got to go in and saw the ball and box score and they had a little small booth about the game.”
Davis remains in close contact with members of that 1992 team and looks forward to seeing many of them this Saturday.
“I’m a Trojan for life,” Davis said. “To be part of the Troy family … that’s my takeaway. It’s a lifelong love affair. I’m appreciative to have played with all of those guys and they have made such an influence in my life and I look at them as brothers.”
He’s also eager to re-connect with Maestri and David Felix, who was a longtime assistant.
“They were so instrumental in my life,” Davis said. “I owe them a lot.”
On Saturday, the current Trojans will wear throwback uniforms with Troy State on them in recognition of the 258-game celebration. The first 2,000 fans will receive a retro Troy State T-Roy shirt.
“The celebration itself of the 30th anniversary is really big for our fans because it seems like everyone has an ‘I remember where I was type memory of this game,’” Troy executive associate athletics director Kyle George said. “To celebrate this game and bring back coach Maestri and all of the players and having the retro Troy jerseys back on the floor again – just to highlight this piece of history that virtually no one else will ever be able to take from us. That 258-point game is an unbreakable record that truly deserves to be celebrated.”
Troy head basketball coach Scott Cross said it’s important to keep past letter-winners involved with the program and is excited to welcome them back to campus.
All basketball letter-winners are invited back for a pregame reception and special on-court recognition (RSVP to Sarah Welch at swelch@troy.edu).
“We kind of pride ourselves of being one big family and it’s not just about the guys that I’ve coached,” Cross said. “I would love to get as many that played in the program involved as possible and this is a great way to get the fan base excited.”
Fans who attended the game 30 years ago may request a complimentary ticket and take part in a special recognition on the court. To request your complimentary ticket, please visit www.TroyTrojans.com/258.
Troy hosts Arkansas State on Thursday night at 6 p.m. before Arkansas-Little Rock comes to town for the Saturday contest and 258-game celebration.
The Trojans (16-7 overall, 7-3 in Sun Belt) are coming off road victories at Georgia Southern and Georgia State and are currently in second place in the Sun Belt Conference.