Another opportunity for Troy against No. 24-ranked Louisiana

Another ranked opponent creates another opportunity for the Troy football team to make a statement and gain bowl eligibility at the same time.
No. 24-ranked Louisiana (8-1 overall, 6-0 Sun Belt) visits Troy (5-4 overall, 3-2 Sun Belt) Saturday in what is the second of a huge three-game home stretch for the Trojans. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
“For us, a Top 25 team, which they deserve the right to be, and a great running team and great disciplined team, it’s a huge, huge chance for us to show what we’re capable of doing,” Troy linebacker K.J. Robertson said Tuesday.
“Louisiana is to me, honestly, is the best team we’ve played so far. They do a great job of not beating themselves, they have a great quarterback (Levi Lewis), huge O-line and two really good running backs (Chris Smith, Montrell Johnson) that can do whatever you need them to do.
“So for us, it’s a challenge, especially for our defense, because we want to pride ourselves on not letting a team run the ball, which they do very, very well.”
Troy is coming off a 31-24 win over rival South Alabama and has won three of its last four games – the loss coming at No. 22-ranked Coastal Carolina, 35-28.
“I feel like we are playing our best football now,” Troy head coach Chip Lindsey said. “Not saying we’re prefect; we’re far from it. But I think we are an improving team that I’ve seen improve and grow.
“I think we’re maybe playing the best team football that we’ve played. We’ve found ways to win the last month or so.”
Louisiana has already won the West Division and wrapped up a spot in the Sun Belt Championship Game. Its lone loss came in the season opener against Texas (38-18).
Lindsey knows there is a lot at stake for his team and he likes what he’s seen in practice.
“I think the opportunity to play in postseason, the opportunity to play a ranked opponent, the opportunity to play here at home – it makes practice a whole lot more fun,” Lindsey said. “These guys, the last three or four weeks, have been flying around in practice.
“I think our guys are plenty focused on what we have to do ahead of us and this is just one step of the final three we have to take.
“November is stretch time every year. We need to finish this thing out the right way and get ourselves a chance to get in postseason.”
The playmaker: Sophomore wide receiver Tez Johnson has more than double the receptions of any other on the team with 53 for 552 yards and three touchdowns. Next up is former Dothan standout Jabre Barber with 26.
Catching the football wasn’t always easy for Johnson.
“I take catching the football very seriously, because when I was like little I couldn’t catch at all,” Johnson said.
Not only does Johnson catch the ball well, but also he routinely makes defenders miss when he gets the ball in his hands. In high school, his nifty moves earned him a nickname Tezmania, which sticks with him today.
“In high school I got the name from our P.A. announcer Joe Cochran,” Johnson said. “One game I was just spinning off of everything – everybody that came to hit me I just spun off – and one day, he was like, ‘Tez, I’m going to call you Tezmania. Did you ever know of the (cartoon character) Tasmanian devil?’
“It stuck from there. Everybody I know calls me Tezmania. It’s a really good nickname for me and I love it.”
Injury update: Starting quarterback Gunnar Watson and running back Kimani Vidal both went out with head injuries against South Alabama and their status remains unknown going into this weekend’s game.
“Up in the air a little bit right now,” Lindsey said. “Our medical staff is doing a great job trying to get these guys through protocol. Obviously, once they’re out with any kind of head injury, there are protocols in place to hopefully try and get them back. We probably won’t know, honestly, until the end of the week, but we are hopeful.”
Senior wide receiver Reggie Todd continues to be on suspension after being arrested last month on a charge of hindering prosecution in relation to the shooting at Mobile’s Ladd-Peebles Stadium during a high school football game.
“Reggie is still part of our program, but until his situation gets resolved, it’s kind of out of our hands right now,” Lindsey said. “He’s been around our team and was a great sideline presence last week. He’s a really special young man to me, but right now until that situation gets resolved, he’s kind of in that no-man’s land.”
