Another opportunity for Troy against No. 24-ranked Louisiana

“I take catching the football very seriously, because when I was like little I couldn’t catch at all,” Johnson said.

Not only does Johnson catch the ball well, but also he routinely makes defenders miss when he gets the ball in his hands. In high school, his nifty moves earned him a nickname Tezmania, which sticks with him today.

“In high school I got the name from our P.A. announcer Joe Cochran,” Johnson said. “One game I was just spinning off of everything – everybody that came to hit me I just spun off – and one day, he was like, ‘Tez, I’m going to call you Tezmania. Did you ever know of the (cartoon character) Tasmanian devil?’

“It stuck from there. Everybody I know calls me Tezmania. It’s a really good nickname for me and I love it.”

Injury update: Starting quarterback Gunnar Watson and running back Kimani Vidal both went out with head injuries against South Alabama and their status remains unknown going into this weekend’s game.