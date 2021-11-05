'Battle for the Belt' on line as South Alabama visits Troy

“Major Applewhite has done a nice job there kind of re-creating their offense,” Lindsey said. “They’re a lot different than they’ve been in the past. They’re going to attack you down the field and create explosives in the pass game.

“I think Major does a really good job of changing the personnel groups and formations to try to give them an advantage. A big challenge for our defense is going to be able to get lined up and be where we’re supposed to be when we’re supposed to be.”

A key weapon on offense is wide receiver Jalen Tolbert, who has caught 54 passes for 967 yards and six touchdowns.

“Jalen Tolbert is a guy we’re really familiar with around here,” Lindsey said. “He’s one of the best receivers in the country in my opinion. I thought we did a pretty good job last year of limiting him. He’s a guy we’ve got to make sure we have a plan for and don’t let him run free.”

While Wommack is in his first year as head coach of the Jaguars, he’s well familiar with the rivalry. Wommack served as defensive coordinator at South Alabama from 2016-2017.

“I think you have to embrace rivalries,” Wommack said during his weekly press conference. “I've been a part of a lot of them at a lot of different places and this one is fun.