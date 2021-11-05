'Battle for the Belt' on line as South Alabama visits Troy

The “Battle for the Belt” is among the storylines when South Alabama squares off at Troy on Saturday, but it also begins an important three-game home stretch for the Trojans.
At 4-4 overall, 2-2 in Sun Belt play, Troy still has an outside chance at being in the East Division title mix despite having to make up some lost ground against co-leaders Coastal Carolina and Appalachian State, which both stand at 3-1 in the conference.
With a third of the season still on the table, Troy coach Chip Lindsey believes his team continues to improve. The Trojans are coming off a 35-28 loss at Coastal.
“In our league each and every week it’s a dogfight,” Lindsey said. “I like the direction we’re headed. I think we’re getting better each and every week.
“Our record, I don’t think, indicates how much improvement we’re making at the moment, but at the same time, when it’s all said and done, I think we’ll be excited about where we are.”
It starts with the grudge match against state rival South Alabama, which enters the game at 5-3 overall, 2-3 in league play. The winner of the game gets to keep a specially-designed championship belt on campus for the year.
Troy has won the past three meetings between the two, which included a 29-0 victory last year on the South Alabama campus in Mobile.
“We’ve been on the road five of the last six weeks, so obviously that’s been a challenge,” Lindsey said. “It’s going to feel good to play three games in a row here at home.
“South Alabama, I think, is a much improved football team – very different than they’ve been the last couple of years, schematically as well as personnel.”
The Jaguars are led by new head coach Kane Wommack, who spent the last three seasons at Indiana, the final two as defensive coordinator. The Jaguars and Trojans are very similar defensively, each averaging giving up 21 points per outing.
“When you look at his football team, he’s a defensive guy, so their very good on defense,” Lindsey said. “I think our defense and theirs are two of the top defenses in the league if you look at stats and all of that kind of stuff.
“But when I turn the film on, what I see is a defense that really plays physical and runs to the ball. They make you earn everything; they don’t give up a lot. To be honest with you, I think that’s the key ingredient to playing good defense is making teams put drives together and snap the ball over and over.
“You just don’t see a ton of explosive plays (against them). They’re very sound at what they do and their players play extremely hard.”
South Alabama is led offensively by veteran quarterback Jake Bentley, who began his career at South Carolina and played last year at Utah before transferring to South Alabama. Bentley has thrown for 2,073 yards and 15 touchdowns in an offense under the guidance of offensive coordinator Major Applewhite.
“Major Applewhite has done a nice job there kind of re-creating their offense,” Lindsey said. “They’re a lot different than they’ve been in the past. They’re going to attack you down the field and create explosives in the pass game.
“I think Major does a really good job of changing the personnel groups and formations to try to give them an advantage. A big challenge for our defense is going to be able to get lined up and be where we’re supposed to be when we’re supposed to be.”
A key weapon on offense is wide receiver Jalen Tolbert, who has caught 54 passes for 967 yards and six touchdowns.
“Jalen Tolbert is a guy we’re really familiar with around here,” Lindsey said. “He’s one of the best receivers in the country in my opinion. I thought we did a pretty good job last year of limiting him. He’s a guy we’ve got to make sure we have a plan for and don’t let him run free.”
While Wommack is in his first year as head coach of the Jaguars, he’s well familiar with the rivalry. Wommack served as defensive coordinator at South Alabama from 2016-2017.
“I think you have to embrace rivalries,” Wommack said during his weekly press conference. “I've been a part of a lot of them at a lot of different places and this one is fun.
“When you have an in-state rivalry it's always important, especially when you have bragging rights and there's recruiting on the line and the opportunity to build momentum for your program and also push some momentum off of another program that you have to compete against.